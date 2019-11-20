Scotland will never have a better chance to return to major tournament football, according to Ryan Jack

Midfielder Ryan Jack today admitted Scotland will never have a better chance of qualifying for a major tournament than the Euro 2020 play-offs.

And the former Aberdeen skipper, now at Rangers, is determined the Scots will grab it.

A 3-1 defeat of Kazakhstan at Hampden concluded a group I campaign where Scotland failed to qualify.

However, the play-offs in March still offer a route to the finals.

Scotland are at home for a March 26 semi and will face either Bulgaria, Israel, Romania or Hungary.

Aberdonian Jack, 27, said: “We are never going to have a better chance of getting the nation to a major tournament.

“We are potentially two games away from that.

“We wanted to build momentum in the games against Kazakhstan and Cyprus to take us into March.

“If we could get to the Euros it would be a massive achievement for the players, the staff and all the supporters. Everyone will have played their part to have made that happen.

“However, we cannot get too ahead of ourselves because there is a lot of hard work between now and March.

“We find out who we get and then we will take it from there.”

Scotland lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan in the Group I opener and were facing another humiliating defeat when trailing 1-0 at half-time.

However, they rallied with a brace from John McGinn and a Steven Naismith header to secure a third straight win and finish third in Group I.

Jack said: “It was a good result although the first half was obviously very tough

“The manager went into us a wee bit at half-time and in the second half we came out and managed to get the three points to end the group on a high.”

Should Scotland qualify from the semi-final they would face Norway or Serbia in a one-legged final on March 31, with the home team also decided on Friday.

If Scotland qualify for the tournament they will be in England’s group, with the sides meeting at Wembley.

Scotland’s other two games in the section would be at Hampden.

Jack stepped in to replace injured Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in the 2-1 defeat of Cyprus on Saturday and retained his starting place.

He aims to stake a claim for a spot in the all-or-nothing play-offs.

Jack said: “This trip I have had the nod to start the two games but I cannot take anything for granted.

“The manager has a lot of good options in midfield and all you can do when you play is stake a claim.

“Hopefully I have done that in this trip.”

Having racked up more than 200 starts for home city club Aberdeen Jack rejected the offer of a new Pittodrie deal to sign on at Rangers in summer 2017.

He has become an integral part of the Ibrox team and admits he is flourishing under the guidance of Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard, his club manager.

He said: “Working with Steven Gerrard has been excellent.

“For me he has been unbelievable and has given me that freedom to go and play my football.

“I just want to push on. I have to get my head down and work hard and see where it takes me.

“I am playing at a good club and we are playing in the group stages of the Europa League. I am also getting recognition from my country so it is all going well.

“However, in football you know you can take nothing for granted.

“It will take more hard work to keep that going.”