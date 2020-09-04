Scots held to Hampden draw by Israel

Scotland were held to a 1-1 draw with Israel in their 2020-21 Uefa Nations League opener at Hampden.

Former Aberdeen loanee Ryan Christie’s first half penalty was cancelled out by Eran Zahavi’s second half strike in a turgid clash at an empty national stadium.

The sides will meet again next month in the play-off semi-finals for a place at next summer’s European Championships.

Scots boss Steve Clarke opted for a 3-4-3 formation with Scott McTominay, Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney in the back three, while John McGinn and Christie supported strike Lyndon Dykes, who made his debut.

It was a cagey affair with the first incident being just before the half hour mark when McGinn was barged to the deck by Taleb Tawatha, but referee Slavko Vincic awarded a free-kick against McGinn.

In the 42nd minute Israel could have forged ahead when Eli Dasa’s right-wing cross found Munnas Dabbur at the back post, but Scotland keeper David Marshall made a good save to keep out the header.

A minute later Dabbur’s miss was punished when Dykes nodded down a Christie corner and McGinn was clipped by Eytan Tibi as they went for the lose ball.

This time whistler Vincic pointed to the spot and Christie converted.

Chances were at a premium again in the second period with Scotland unable to grab the second goal which would have sealed victory.

Dasa flashed in an inviting cross for the visitors which only needed a finishing touch, but evaded everyone.

On 73 minutes Israel did equalise when Zahavi played a terrific one-two with strike partner Dabbur on the edge of the area and rifled beyond Marshall from 12 yards.

After that neither side looked particularly likely to find a winning goal as the game petered out.

Scotland: David Marshall, Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson, Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, Ryan Jack, John McGinn (Stuart Armstrong 78), Lyndon Dykes (Oliver Burke 74), Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie.

Subs not used: Jon McLaughlin, Robby McCrorie, Callum Paterson, John Fleck, Declan Gallagher, Liam Cooper, Kenny McLean, Stephen O’Donnell, Liam Palmer, Greg Taylor.

Israel: Ofir Marciano, Eli Dasa, Nir Bitton, Bibras Natcho, Eran Zahavi, Dor Peretz (Yonatan Cohen 72), Munas Dabbur (Shon Weissman 78), Manor Solomon (Dan Glazer 90), Taleb Tawatha, Hatem Elhamed, Eytan Tibi.

Subs not used: Ariel Harush, Itamar Nitzan, Orel Dgani, Sheran Yeini, Ofri Arad, Eylon Almog, Ilay Elmkies, Joel Abu Hanna Avi Rikan.