Scots end group with victory over Kazakhstan at Hampden

Scotland eventually overcame Kazakhstan 3-1 to complete Euro 2020 qualifying Group I with three straight wins.

The Dark Blues fell behind to Baktiyor Zainutdinov’s effort in the first half, but a second half double from John McGinn either side of Steven Naismith’s goal turned the game.

The win means the Scots finish third in Group I behind Belgium and Russia, but they can still qualify for next year’s European Championships if by overcoming one of Bulgaria, Romania, Israel or Hungary in March’s UEFA Nations League play-off semi-finals and then getting the better of Serbia or Norway in the final.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke stuck with the same side that beat Cyprus 2-1 in Nicosia on Saturday.

That meant Scott McKenna was the only Aberdeen player to start, with Mikey Devlin remaining on the bench.

Former Dons Ryan Christie and Ryan Jack retained their places in the starting line-up with ex-Red Graeme Shinnie and Granite City raised Stuart Armstrong on the bench.

The Kazakhs started positively but Scotland had the first couple of efforts on goal with McGinn stabbing a shot wide of the front post and Callum McGregor lifted an effort over the bar from James Forrest’s cutback.

The visitors showed their ability to hurt the Scots on the quarter hour when the ball was worked out to Dmitri Shomko at the left angle of the box.

His low cross beat centre-backs Declan Gallagher and McKenna and found Aleksei Schetkin sliding in at the back post, but goalie David Marshall got across to save.

At the other end Forrest found space down the left again, but McGinn scuffed a shot wide from the Celtic winger’s delivery.

The Scots lacked any urgency to their attacking play in the first half hour with Forrest looking by far the most likely to create an opening.

Twice in the space of a minute he ran at Alexandr Marochkin – first coming inside and shooting straight at keeper Dmytro Nepogodov and then going down the flank but having his cross cleared.

In the 32rd minute Nepogodov was worked twice in quick succession with Christie’s deflected strike from 20 yards forcing the Kazakhstan keeper to spoon the ball behind and from the corner that followed Naismith’s flicked header was held.

But two minutes later Kazakhstan took the lead. Schetkin worked the ball to Baktiyor Zainutdinov, McKenna backed off, and Zainutdinov bent a fantastic shot into the top left corner from 25 yards.

In response Jack burst into the box after taking Liam Palmer’s pass, but his shot was straight at Nepogodov.

Mercifully Scotland did get back on terms three minutes after half-time when Forrest won a free-kick inside the D and McGinn’s strike was deflected beyond the helpless Nepogodov and into the net.

Soon after it should have been 2-1 to the Scots when McGinn’s reverse pass sent Greg Taylor away down the left but Forrest fired the cutback wide from 12 yards.

Naismith wasted another great chance in the 54th minute, after reach Jack’s cross ahead of Sergei Maliy the Hearts striker slashed his shot high and wide when he should have at least hit the target.

Naismith squandered another golden chance four minutes later when Christie wriggled inside from right wing and then teed up Palmer on the right side of the area, the Sheffield Wednesday player’s low centre was perfect for Naismith, but he side-footed wide.

Thankfully Naismith did take his third opportunity of the second period on 64 minutes to put the Dark Blues 2-1 up.

After a spell of pressure Christie fed Palmer down the right with the full-back’s cross looping off Shomko and deceiving keeper Nepogodov, which allowed Naismith to head home from almost underneath the crossbar.

Scotland controlled the game after that and McGinn tapped in his second and the national team’s third from close range in the last minute when he got on the end of Taylor’s cross from the left.

Scotland: David Marshall, Liam Palmer, Declan Gallagher, Scott McKenna, Greg Taylor, Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor, James Forrest, John McGinn (Stuart Armstrong 90), Ryan Christie (John Fleck 83), Steven Naismith (Oliver Burke 77).

Subs not used: Jon McLaughlin, Craig MacGillivray, Graeme Shinnie, Mikey Devlin, Lewis Morgan, Eamonn Brophy, Oliver McBurnie, Stephen O’Donnell, Ryan Porteous.

Kazakhstan: Dmytro Nepogodov, Sergei Maliy, Aibol Abiken, Aleksei Schetkin (Abat Aimbetov 83), Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Maxim Fedin 74), Yuri Pertsukh (Islambek Kuat 74), Alexandr Marochkin, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Dmitri Shomko, Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Yuri Logvineko.

Subs not used: Stas Pokatilov, Igor Shatskiy, Termirlan Yerlanov, Olzhas Kerimzhanov, Askhat Tagybergen, Georgi Zhukov, Nuraly Alip, Dmitri Miroshnichenko.