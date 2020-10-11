Scots beat Slovakia as Considine makes international debut

Scotland beat Slovakia 1-0 at Hampden in Uefa Nations League Group B2 as Dons defender Andy Considine made his international debut.

Lyndon Dykes second half strike was the difference between the sides as the national team made it seven points out of nine in the Nations League group.

Bringing in Aberdeen’s Considine was one of four changes made by boss Steve Clarke to the side which started against Israel on Thursday.

Former Dons Kenny McLean and Ryan Fraser also came into the team along with John Fleck. Liam Cooper, Oli McBurnie, Ryan Jack and Callum McGregor dropped out.

After a bright first 10 minutes or so from Scotland there was little to get excited about in the rest of the first half.

Stephen O’Donnell dragged a shot wide from 18 yards when he had a decent sight of goal.

Lyndon Dykes was played in down the inside left channel by John McGinn shortly before half-time, but as the striker prepared to shoot Jan Gregus rushed across to block.

From the corner that followed Declan Gallagher headed wide when he ought to have hit the target.

Nine minutes into the second half Scotland took the lead. Good work from Fraser and O’Donnell down the right saw the Motherwell full-back pick out Dykes with a cross and he made no mistake from six yards.

Slovakia did briefly up the tempo after falling behind, but they struggled to test David Marshall in Scotland’s goal.

At the other end Dykes could have grabbed a second after getting onto O’Donnell’s cut back, but his chipped finish drifted wide.

Sub Oli McBurnie could have made the game safe with 11 minutes left.

The Sheffield United striker connected with Fraser’s left-wing cross, but the header clipped the top of the crossbar, but Scotland comfortably saw out the closing stages.

Scotland – Marshall, McTominay, Gallagher, Considine, O’Donnell, McLean, Fleck (McGregor 72), Robertson, McGinn (Jack 88), Fraser (Paterson 85), Dykes (McBurnie 72).

Subs not used – McLaughlin, McCrorie, Porteous, Taylor, Shankland, McCrorie, McGinn.

Slovakia – Kuciak, Holubek, Valjent, Gregus, Haraslin (Rusnak 76), Bozenik (Safranko 76), Schranz (Mak 62), Ninaj, Hamsik (Kucka 62), Bero (Duda 22), Koscelnik.

Subs not used – Rodak, Greif, Vavro, Gyomber, Hrosovsky, Pauschek, Sabo.