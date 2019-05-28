Scotland’s World Cup send-off ends in victory over Jamaica at Hampden

Scotland’s women beat Jamaica 3-2 in their final match before next month’s World Cup in France.

Shelley Kerr’s side came through a testing evening, where they played free-flowing attacking football but were pegged back because of a couple of defensive lapses.

Nevertheless, they’ll head into their opening group game against England on June 8 in Nice full of confidence after beating the Reggae Girlz – who will also be at the tournament.

A record number of fans – 18,555 to be exact – were inside Hampden to see Kerr’s team off, smashing the record of 4,098 from last year’s qualifier at the Simply Digital Arena against Switzerland.

It was the women’s team’s first time on Mount Florida for seven years and the build-up provided a stark reminder of how far attitudes have changed.

Before kick-off, members of the team who played in Scotland’s first women’s international against England in 1972 received belated caps from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, along with their manager Elsie Cook.

Scotland got the ball down and played from the start, with Claire Emslie and Lisa Evans – winning her 75th cap – threatening on the flanks.

Emslie would have been clean through from a Jen Beattie ball forward on 10 minutes, were she not flagged offside when she was very much onside.

However, there was a shock Jamaica opener on 15 minutes, Khadija Shaw rifling home from the edge of the area after Emslie was robbed in her own half.

Shaw’s finish, after a feint fooled both Beattie and Aberdonian skipper Rachel Corsie, was powerful, but very close to Lee Alexander.

It wasn’t part of the script, but Konya Plummer almost threw a spanner in the works moments later when she deflected a Caroline Weir effort just by her own front post.

On 22 minutes, a dipping Weir drive from 25 yards had Sydney Schneider scrambling to her left to save,before Erin Cuthbert volleyed just wide from a Kirsty Smith cross.

The Scots, playing in their pink away kit, were certain to equalise.

Mintlaw’s Kim Little forced a save with just under half an hour played after being slipped in by Jane Ross, but the moment of the match came seconds later.

The ball found Cuthbert near halfway. The Chelsea attacker drove to within 30 yards of goal and sent a strike spiralling into the top right corner to level it.

And she could have won a penalty on 34 minutes, Welsh referee Cheryl Foster awarding a free-kick when Cuthbert was poleaxed with at least one foot inside the box.

It didn’t matter, as Caroline Weir curled the set-piece past the despairing Schneider into the top left corner.

Just before the break, Cheyna Matthews, on the right wing for the visitors, could have again upset the partisan Hampden crowd, beating Nicola Docherty for pace before lashing across Alexander’s goal and just by the back post.

But Scotland didn’t deserve anything less than to lead at half-time.

After the break, that lead was cancelled out immediately.

Sophie Howard, on at centre-back at half-time for Beattie, took a heavy touch from a Corsie pass and was robbed by Shaw.

The striker drove forward with the ball and clipped it coolly over Alexander to level.

On 56 minutes, Evans headed over from a Cuthbert cross when she should have made it 3-2.

It took another 12 minutes – during which time Shaw was forced off injured after a collision – for Scotland to grab the lead again.

And it was Howard who scored, heading Caroline Weir’s corner back across goal and in to make up for her earlier error.

TEAMS:

Scotland: Alexander, Smith, Docherty, Corsie, Beattie, Little, Weir, Evans, Ross, Emslie, Cuthbert.

Subs: Howard, C. Murray, Arnot (for Beattie, Ross, Emslie 46), Lauder, Clelland (for Cuthbert, Docherty 80)

Subs not used: Lynn, Fife, Love, Crichton, Arthur, J. Murray, Brown.

Jamaica: Schneider, C. Swaby, Plummer, Solaun, Sweatman, Shaw, Blackwood, Bond-Flasza, A. Swaby, Carter, Matthews.

Subs: McClure, Campbell (for Schneider, Bond-Flasza 46), Asher, Brown (for C. Swaby, Matthews 63), McCoy (for Shaw 68), Cameron (for Carter 80).

Subs not used: Jamieson, Silver, Hudson-Marks, Shim, Patterson, Adamolekun.

Referee: Chery Foster.