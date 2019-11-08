Scotland’s women win Euro 2021 qualifier in Albania

Scotland’s women have beaten Albania 5-0 in Euro 2021 qualifying.

Shelley Kerr’s side followed up their 8-0 win home win over Cyprus with a controlled performance in the Elbasan Arena.

Aberdeen’s Rachel Corsie skippered the team as usual and, while there was no Kim Little, Granite City native Rachael Boyle was on the bench.

It was a happy return to the country where the Dark Blues sealed qualification for the summer’s World Cup and it didn’t take long for them to score.

With just over 10 minutes played, debutant Kirsty Hanson’s cross was flicked on by Jane Ross for Claire Emslie to convert at the back post.

Soon after, Ross capitalised on a goalkeeping error to fire home from close range for her 60th international goal.

After the break, Erin Cuthbert placed a third into the bottom left corner from the edge of the Albania area.

Again, another goal came quickly, Hannah Godfrey having a header saved before the Albanian keeper gave her a couple of chances to prod home on the line. She took the second opportunity.

Scotland’s fifth came from sub Christie Murray, who turned home Lisa Evans’ right wing cut back.

The result leaves Scotland second in Group E behind Finland – who’ve played three games to the Dark Blues’ two.