Scotland’s women recorded a 4-1 win over Iceland at the Algarve Cup – with Mintlaw star Kim Little scoring one of the goals.

Arsenal’s Little notched the Scots’ third, with Lizzie Arnot (two) and Erin Cuthbert scoring the Dark Blues other goals.

The result – revenge for a friendly loss to the Icelanders earlier in the year – leaves Shelley Kerr’s team second in group A, meaning they will contest a play-off tomorrow.