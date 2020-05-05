Scotland’s national team stars – led by Andy Robertson and Rachel Corsie – pledge cash to NHS staff

Members of Scotland’s men’s and women’s national football sides have announced a joint donation to the National Health Service (NHS) coronavirus battle.

A statement said the pledge of cash was the result of “a shared ambition among the squads to support the incredible efforts of our NHS and frontline workers who are helping keep the country safe”.

Personal contributions and commercial appearance fees unanimously waved by both squads have been donated to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Aberdonian SWNT captain Rachel Corsie, who writes a weekly column for the Evening Express, was among the Scotland players to thank key workers in a social media video: