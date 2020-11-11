Scotland’s Kenny McLean steels himself for another penalty shoot-out if that’s what it takes to secure Euros qualification in Serbia

Midfielder Kenny McLean aims to defeat Serbia in regulation time but insists Scotland are ready for another nervy penalty shoot-out.

Former Aberdeen playmaker McLean netted the winning spot-kick in a 5-3 shoot-out defeat of Israel at Hampden last month to set up tomorrow’s Euro 2020 play-off final in Belgrade.

With qualification for a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup at stake, McLean anticipates a “demanding and aggressive” clash and is ready to take it to the wire if needed in a shoot-out.

McLean said: “Of course penalties are a possibility, there is no doubt about that.

“I would like to get it done before then, but if it needs penalties then I will take it.

“There is going to be two teams who will give everything.

“We are under no illusions that it is going to be a tough game against a very good team with a lot of quality.

“But if I look around about me and see the squad that we’ve got, we can’t fear Serbia.

“We will show them respect because they deserve that. But we don’t go there with any fear.

“We need to be confident, we need to be everything that will take us to the next stage.

“It is going to be a very tough game – demanding, aggressive, everything. We need to be ready for that and I have got absolutely no doubt we will be.

“We will give everything we can to take us to the Euros. I know for a fact that when I put on that Scotland jersey I give everything.”

McLean is under no illusions as to the magnitude of the Belgrade clash and accepts for many players, including himself, it will be the biggest game of their career – to date.

The Norwich City midfielder said: “I think many of the boys would put it right up there.

“We are well aware of what is at stake and it took a lot of hard work to get us here. We find ourselves in a position that we can go and do something special.”

Whilst Scotland stand on the precipice of ending more than two decades of qualification heartache, there is also the flip-side that defeat could deliver a low for the national game having come so close to the Euros.

The psychology of McLean and the Scots as they ready for the date with destiny in Belgrade is to focus solely on the positives.

He said: “You don’t want to think of too much negative stuff.

“Everything is pretty positive and we need to focus on that and on how good we can be.

“We need to look at what we have been doing as a team and as a squad.

“It is a big game for everyone to be involved in and we are very fortunate to be in the position that we are in.

“We have given ourselves a chance to go out and do something special.”

McLean came off the bench late on in extra-time against Israel before netting Scotland’s fifth and winning penalty.

He said: “Against Israel I found myself in the fortunate position where I could score the winning penalty.

“It got a bit nerve-racking at times but the way that we won it on penalties felt that bit more special.

“If there had been fans there it would have been amazing

“Everything has been really positive in the camp for a long time now.

“Everybody is really confident, everybody is desperate to get away and meet up because we have seen the progression that is happening and we want to continue that.

“Everybody is pulling in the right direction and we are reaping the rewards of that right now.”

There is a sense of frustration that no Scotland supporters will be present due to the pandemic to witness what could be a historic moment for the Scotland national squad.

Should Scotland qualify for the Euros, McLean hopes the Tartan Army will be able to cheer them on next summer.

He said: “For this game, the biggest in a long, long time, we would have been taking tens of thousands over with us.

“It is unfortunate how things are right now. Hopefully we can give everyone something to look forward to when fans are allowed back in.”