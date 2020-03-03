Scotland’s draw for next Nations League revealed

Scotland have been drawn against Slovakia, Israel and the Czech Republic in the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.

The Scots are in Group B2, having been promoted from tier C after topping their three-team pool last time around.

Steve Clarke’s Dark Blues were paired with the Israelis, as well Albania, in the first edition of the Nations League at the end of 2018, which the European governing body has instituted to replace international friendlies and provide a backdoor route to major tournaments.

Scotland will also meet Israel in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden on March 26 as both team’s continue their quest to reach this summer’s competition.

The second edition of the UEFA Nations League kicks off at the end of this year.