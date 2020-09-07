Scotland won’t treat makeshift Czech Republic lightly in Nations League clash, insists Steve Clarke

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says there is no chance his side will underestimate the task in hand against a makeshift Czech Republic tonight.

The Scots take on the Czechs in Olomouc with the hosts forced to pick a reserve team for the Nations League encounter after their full squad, who won 3-1 in Slovakia on Friday, were forced to quarantine following a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

Clarke accepts his side will be under added pressure to deliver a positive result against an understrength Czech side, but still expects a stern test.

When asked about the risk of complacency, he said: “Not within our camp there won’t be.

“The squad that they’ve picked, we are working through just now.

“We are trying to catch various clips of them playing for their country and their clubs. They all play in the Czech Republic top division.

“I think if the situation was reversed and we had to put out a Scottish team that involved players who are not here just now, we would put a team out on the pitch and expect them to be very competitive. It will still be a tough game.”

Only two of the players called up by the Czech Republic FA for the match have been capped at international level, making it a step into the unknown for both teams.

One of the players with international experience is Roman Hubnik, who scored the winner against Scotland in 2010 on a night when then Scotland boss Craig Levein was heavily criticised for deploying a 4-6-0 formation.

© MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Clarke said: “Every game is an opportunity when you play for your country.

“You have to go out there expecting to win. I have never gone into a game of football in my life thinking I am going to lose and that is the mentality we have here.

“All you can try to do is find out bits about individual players, what their strengths are, what their qualities are, whether they are right-footed or whether they are left-footed, whether somebody in the squad has got a long throw, who might take the set plays, who might go forward for the set plays.

“I’m pretty sure the big lad who scored against Scotland, in the 4-6-0 game, if you like, will go forward for set plays because he’s the size of a tower block.

“We just got the squad list through the media. I think it came out on the official Czech Republic site this morning.

“We already had the Czech media version of the squad last night and it was spot on. They had to put their squad together last night so they could be tested, as they did their Covid tests on Saturday.”

Clarke, whose squad are based at the Oriam training centre in Edinburgh, feels Scotland have done everything possible to adhere to the protocols and guidelines to ensure they remain in a safe working environment for players and staff.

© SNS Group / SFA

He said: “I struggled a little bit with the testing, but listen, you have to do it.

“Thirty seconds of an uncomfortable procedure, but it is very important that everyone follows protocol.

“Around the camp it has been very good. There has been no real contact with anyone outside our group, our squad. And it’s obviously good here; our hotel is pretty quiet at the moment, there’s no one on campus, the students are not back yet.

“For us it has been reasonably straightforward. It might be a bit more intense when we go away, obviously travelling on the flight and the buses and when we have to have the masks on and in and around the hotel. I believe we have our own floor and we will take our own chef. We take every precaution to make sure everyone can be safe as they possibly can.”

While some supporters and pundits have questioned the decision to stage international matches at a period when cases of Covid-19 are rising across Europe, Clarke feels it is right to get national teams back on the pitch.

He said: “I think football had to come back. Industry had to come back. We are part of industry. We are part of the world.

“We cannot make everyone sit in the house forever. There comes a time when you have to start lifting restrictions and allow people to get back to normal life. We are just a part of that.

“In general life now it has changed for everyone.

“When you are going out now it has changed for everyone. You have to think about when you are going out, you have to have a face mask when you go into a shop, you don’t want to be meeting someone and shaking their hand, you are always going to be wary of social distancing.

“And that has carried on into the football. I don’t think we can sit here and moan about following different procedures because we are in a very strange place for the human race at the moment.

“There are millions around the world affected by this virus.

“We just have to adapt. Hopefully over a period of time we will get more used to it. Hopefully over a period of time we will find a solution or a vaccine to the virus that will get us back to what everyone would say was a more normal time and place.”

Clarke said he is likely to make at least three changes to his starting line-up from the team that started Friday’s 1-1 draw against Israel.

He said: “We prepare in the same way as we have before, same mindset, same mentality.

“There will be a few changes just to freshen it up, just because of the situation in terms of game time and training time.

“Although there has been a lot going on in the background, not a lot has changed in terms of preparation.”