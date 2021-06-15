Scotland women defeated Wales 1-0 in a friendly in Llanelli courtesy of Erin Cuthbert’s goal.

The Chelsea player’s strike just before the hour mark was the difference between the sides in a game of few chances.

It means Scotland have won both friendlies they’ve played this summer after defeating Northern Ireland 1-0 in Belfast last Thursday.

Team news

Scotland remain without a permanent manager after Shelley Kerr resigned in December.

Stuart McLaren is in temporary charge and he handed starts to three north-east players in Llanelli.

Captain Rachel Corsie returned to skipper the side after the Aberdonian and Evening Express columnist was left on the bench for last week’s win over Northern Ireland.

Mintlaw’s Kim Little also started after remaining on the bench in Belfast.

Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw was handed her first start for Scotland. The AC Milan attacker made her international debut last week in Belfast.

First half

The outstand effort of the first period came from Scotland’s Cuthbert two minutes before half-time.

Cuthbert was teed up by midfield colleague Caroline Weir 25 yards out and cracked a right-foot shot against the underside of the crossbar.

Earlier Welsh midfielder Angharad James forced a good save out of visiting keeper Lee Alexander with a strike from the edge of the area.

Kayleigh Green should also have worked Alexander when picked out by a James cross in the 39th minute, but header tamely wide.

Second half

Scotland started the second half brightly enough without creating any clear-cut chances.

Grimshaw was subbed after 57 minutes having showed glimpses of her quality on the right flank and two minutes later the Dark Blues took the lead.

The goal came following a woeful mistake from Welsh goalkeeper Laura O’Sullivan, who was dispossessed by Cuthbert, as she tried to play out from the back and after Cuthbert won possession she was left with a tap-in.

After that Scotland kept possession well enough without adding a second, but they shut Wales out comfortably to claim victory.