Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

Scotland women beat Hungary 2-0 in World Cup Qualifier

By Sophie Goodwin
17/09/2021, 9:13 pm Updated: 17/09/2021, 9:31 pm
Erin Cuthbert scored Scotland's first goal of the game
Erin Cuthbert scored Scotland's first goal of the game

Pedro Martinez Losa’s tenure as Scotland head coach started with a 2-0 victory against Hungary in Group B.

Martinez Losa’s Spanish influence was clear from the start as Scotland tried to play fast paced passing football, but struggled to keep the ball going forward and gifted too many opportunities to Hungary.

Scotland were struggling to break down Hungary’s back four before a rogue goal kick gifted the Scots an opportunity to attack.

Szőc’s effort barely reached the halfway line and ended up at the feet of Jane Ross whose pass sent Erin Cuthbert through on goal.

The Chelsea forward was taken down in the box by Turányi before the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Cuthbert stepped up for the spot kick in the 17th minute where her effort was saved before she eventually found the net with a floated effort on the rebound.

Scotland struggled to keep possession and were clearly becoming impatient at their inability to control the game. The first 45 minutes proved to be a scrappy affair with constant turnover of possession being the defining factor of the half.

Martinez Losa’s side continued to lose possession in a series of sloppy passes allowing Hungary to go forward. Lee Alexander could only stand by and watch as Vachter’s shot was narrowly hit wide of the post.

Manchester United’s Martha Thomas and Sassuolo’s Lana Clelland were brought on as Scotland sought to improve their attacking threat. Jane Ross left the field after the hour mark after denying Cuthbert a second as she got in the way of the headed effort.

Martha Thomas’s header gave Scotland 2-0 lead

Chances started to fall to Scotland as they seemed to become more focused and determined to attack.

Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw launched a forward pass that found Thomas who forced a corner. Thomas cleverly watched the ball and rose high above the rest to guide a header beyond the Hungarian goalkeeper doubling Scotland’s lead in the 73rd minute.

Scotland should have made it three as Claire Emslie missed the best goal scoring opportunity of the game. Thomas drove the ball across the box to Emslie who couldn’t find the net despite only being a few yards out.