McRae: ‘Scotland will have VAR soon’

Outgoing SFA president Alan McRae believes it’s a matter of time before VAR comes into Scottish football.

Video Assistant Referees have been introduced in recent years in an attempt to cut down on refereeing mistakes.

After a number of trials VAR was used throughout last year’s World Cup in Russia.

Although there were some contentious calls the general consensus was that VAR was a success in that tournament.

This season it was used in the Champions League, Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A.

From next season the system will also be used in the English Premier League.

McRae, who steps down as SFA president later this month, hopes that in time Scottish football will also bring in VAR, although there are a number of factors to deal with before that happens.

He said: “I think VAR will happen in Scottish football.

“It’s a cost, and on top of that we’ll need to get our referees trained in VAR because Willie Collum (pictured above) is the only one that’s trained at the moment.

“So we’ll have that to do – we might need ex-observers or Fifa officials to help with the training, but that can be sorted out.

“With VAR there are a few stones to be overturned before we see it coming to fruition.

“But it is important to work to get that installed because you will get more correct decisions in games and it will help the confidence of the referees.

“We don’t have specific costings for it, but we have good estimated costs.

“We’re working on it and it has been spoken about a lot. When we get closer the cost is something that will have to be addressed, but we’re working on it and hopefully it’s something we can bring in to Scottish football.”