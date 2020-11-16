Scotland will go all out to net vital win in Israel, insists former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna insists Scotland will give “everything” in Israel to bounce back from a shock Nations League defeat.

Following the high of the magnificent penalty shoot-out defeat of Serbia on Thursday to secure Euro 2020 qualification, the Scots’ nine-game undefeated run ended with a 1-0 loss to Slovakia.

McKenna, now at Championship Nottingham Forest, was an unused substitute in Belgrade.

The centre-back was one of eight changes made by Scotland manager Steve Clarke following the historic win in Serbia.

Victory in Israel on Wednesday will see Scotland finish as winners of their Nations League group to secure promotion to League A.

It would also open up another potential route to World Cup 2022 qualification – if needed.

McKenna, 24, said: “We know the importance of the game, so I’m sure anyone called upon will be ready to go.

“We’ll do everything we can.

“That it was such a major disappointment at losing to Slovakia is a sign of a really good team – and a hungry team.

“We know we are in a good place and the boys want to emphasise that with results.

“We all just want to keep on backing it up and not get complacent.”

Scotland partied into the wee small hours in Belgrade following the historic Euro qualification.

Despite the celebrations, extra-time and penalties, McKenna insists they had more than enough in the tank for Slovakia and Israel.

© SNS Group

Asked what time the Scots got to their bed after a well-deserved celebration in Belgrade, he said: “It probably was about four or five in the morning – but it was a good night enjoyed by all.

“We’ve definitely got enough to go there and get a result.”

Scotland were looking to make it 10 games unbeaten for the first time since 1927, but a first-half goal from Jan Gregus in the 32nd minute was the difference.

McKenna insists it will not puncture the positivity or momentum of a Scottish side he believes must now target regular qualification for tournaments.

He said: “I don’t think it’s enough to say that we qualified once. We need to do everything we can now to make sure this happens every time qualification comes round for a tournament.

“That we’re pushing to be there.”

Scotland threatened early on when Ryan Christie had a shot saved by keeper Marek Rodak and then Liam Palmer sent a 22-yard drive inches over the bar.

Oli McBurnie was then played clean in on goal, but hesitated in shooting, with his eventual shot blocked by Juraj Kucka.

Slovakia went ahead in the 32nd minute when Gregus collected a pass from Peter Pekarick and was allowed too much time to let off a shot.

© SNS Group

The 22-yard strike deflected off Milan Skriniar to go spinning past Craig Gordon.

Scotland created chances but couldn’t convert with McBurnie heading straight at the keeper with the goal beckoning. Then, Stuart Armstrong dinked a shot beyond the keeper that flashed wide.

Rodak brilliantly dived to save a powerful 12-yard Kenny McLean header in the 63rd minute.

Substitute Leigh Griffiths came on for Andy Considine as Scotland moved to a 4-4-2. Griffiths had a curling shot saved by the impressive keeper.

Then, with the last kick of the game, Griffiths was denied a dramatic equaliser when his 15-yard shot was saved superbly by the keeper, who dived to push it wide with his right hand.

McKenna said: “The manager tried to be upbeat with the players as no one wants to lose.

“For the manager, it is always about what is next. And that is going for the win in Israel.”