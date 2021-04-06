Scotland to face Luxembourg and Netherlands in Euros build-up

Scotland will play friendlies against Luxembourg and the Netherlands in June as they prepare for the European Championships.

Steve Clarke’s side will tackle Luxembourg away from home on June 2 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Four days later the national side will lock horns with the Dutch at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal.

Scotland will play at a major tournament for the first time in 23 years this summer at the Euros.

Their Group D campaign begins against the Czech Republic at Hampden on June 14 before they face England at Wembley four days later and the Scots complete the section against Croatia at Hampden on June 22.