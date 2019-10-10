Scotland suffer another miserable night with Euro 2020 qualifying thumping in Russia

Scotland have lost 4-0 to Russia in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Moscow.

Aberdeen centre-back Michael Devlin played 90 minutes on debut for Steve Clarke’s team.

Russia dominated play but could not turn their chances into goals during the first half an hour.

The closest they came was when Aleksandr Golovin was fouled by John Fleck but the Monaco midfielder curled his free-kick off target from just outside the area.

Five minutes before the break Golovkin had his side’s first effort on target but David Marshall saved his shot from inside the area.

Scotland rarely threatened the home goal but went in at the break level after soaking up plenty of pressure.

Striker Oli Burke did not return for the second half because of a back problem and was replaced by Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland who was making his debut.

Russia’s pressure eventually paid off after 57 minutes when they took the lead through Artem Dzyuba.

Golovin’s corner came over from the left and the home side’s captain held off Charlie Mulgrew to volley high into the net from 10 yards.

Three minutes later, Golovin laid off to Magomed Ozdoev who drove high past Marshall for the Russians’ second goal.

Dzyuba then hit the bar with Marshall rooted to his line.

Russia continued to drive forward, looking to add to their lead in the 69th minute and Dzyuba prodded in his second from close range after Mario Fernandes set him up with a header.

Steve Clarke’s demoralised side were on the ropes.

The relentless home side got the fourth through Golovin when he and Dzyuba cruised into the Scotland box, interchanging passes before the former sent his shot past Marshall and in off the far post from 10 yards.

Scotland held out for the rest of the game but the damage was done.

Clarke’s side remain second bottom of Group I ahead of the visit on Sunday of basement side San Marino and will have to look to their Nations League play-off next March for the chance to make the finals.