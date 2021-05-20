The attention was inevitably on the three new faces in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad when it was announced yesterday afternoon.

David Turnbull, Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson, three uncapped youngsters, have all been drafted into Clarke’s 26-man selection for Scotland’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Celtic midfielder Turnbull has been a standout in a poor season for the Hoops, Gilmour has broken back into the Chelsea team under Thomas Tuchel, while right-back Patterson is highly-rated at Rangers.

Clarke has said they had not been brought into the Scotland squad to make up the numbers, but because they could add something to the group.

Gilmour has been championed for a while for a call-up. When asked why Gilmour had been selected now and not previously, Clarke said: “Circumstances. Circumstances in terms of availability.

“Losing two midfield players gave me the opportunity to bring some other boys into the squad and I decided to go with the young ones.

“I think the recent games Billy has played are quite important. He has been back in that Chelsea team working hard and obviously I get good feedback from people at Chelsea.

“I know how highly they regard Billy. He is a top talent and he was in my thoughts going back to when all this kicked off. He was in the Chelsea team under Frank Lampard and doing really well, so he has always been in my thoughts Billy.

“Now he has got a chance to show us in camp how good he is.”

Injuries to former Aberdeen pair Kenny McLean and Ryan Jack had opened the door for someone to fill the midfield void.

Turnbull has grasped his opportunity at Parkhead after initially seeing his dream move from Motherwell fall through.

A serious knee injury scuppered the move before the 2019-20 campaign, but Turnbull put the work in to recover and get back towards his best.

His move to Celtic at the start of this season has seen him deliver impressive performances, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 34 appearances.

Clarke said: “He was always in my thoughts anyway, even before the injuries and expansion of the squad. But being in my thoughts and being in the squad is two different things.

“His season at Celtic has been good. It has been a difficult season, by and large, for Celtic as a whole.

“But David has been one of the shining lights and deserves his chance.”

The 26 players picked to represent Scotland at UEFA #EURO2020. pic.twitter.com/uV5epmAEJc — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 19, 2021

Rangers right-back Patterson was arguably the most surprising pick of the Scotland squad, given his relative lack of experience.

Patterson has made just 16 senior appearances and only made his under-21 debut for the national team in September last year. He also missed the end of the season after a Covid-related suspension handed down by the Scottish FA.

He comes in at the expense of Liam Palmer, who had been a regular in Clarke’s squads.

Clarke said: “I know he didn’t finish the season in the team, but when he did have that spell in the team when Tavernier was out injured his performances couldn’t make you do anything other than sit up and take notice.

“He reminded me a little bit of myself as a young man bombing up and down the line. Obviously there is still a bit of work to do on his game, but he is a big prospect for the future.

“It’s a position I am trying to improve and hopefully Nathan can be the one to step up and give Stephen O’Donnell a bit of competition for the right-back spot.”