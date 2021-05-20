Scotland squad: No fitness risks taken by manager Steve Clarke

Steve Clarke insists there have been no fitness risks taken with his Scotland squad ahead of the Euros.

Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser has been missing with a groin problem and Newcastle manager Steve Bruce had warned it would be a gamble to select him.

Southampton striker Che Adams, who made his international debut in March after declaring for Scotland, came off at half-time in Southampton’s 2-0 loss to Leeds on Tuesday night.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay was also substituted in the 1-1 draw with Fulham, but has been included in the Scotland squad.

Clarke said: “No they’ll all be fine. The first game is four weeks away and I don’t think there’s an injury there that’s a concern.

!Two of the injuries happened last night (Tuesday), Declan Gallagher has been on the bench for Motherwell’s last couple of games, but I think that might have been down to a contractual issue so Declan will be fine.

“The reports I’m getting back on Ryan Fraser is that he is progressing well. I know Brucie had a little bit in the papers saying it might be a gamble, but the way Ryan has been for us and the way he played in the last camp, it’s a gamble I’m willing to take.”

© SNS Group

The attention for those included in the Scotland squad now will be the pre-tournament training camp in Spain, followed by friendlies against Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Their first game of the tournament is at Hampden Park against Czech Republic on June 14, before facing England at Wembley and Croatia in Glasow.

Clarke added: “Listen, they were all heroes when they came out of Serbia, they were fantastic and everything was great. But if we become the first men’s team to qualify for the knock-out stages of a major tournament they can be legends, so why not aim for that?

“Yes, of course, it’s quite a motivation. But becoming the first group of players to qualify for 23 years was also a massive motivation and they managed to do that. So let’s go into the tournament this summer, let’s be really competitive and let’s give everything to get out of the group and into the knock-out stages for the first time. That would be fantastic.”