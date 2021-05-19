Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for Euro 2020 and as ever, there is plenty to discuss from who has and has not made the cut.

Scotland’s first major tournament appearance since the France ’98 World Cup gets under way next month, as the national team seek to navigate a way out of a group featuring Croatia, Czech Republic and England.

The 26-man pool at Clarke’s disposal gives him a degree of flexibility for the games ahead, with the Scotland squad heading for a training camp in Spain and friendlies against Netherlands and Luxembourg ahead of the tournament.

Here are five talking points on the squad picked by Clarke on Wednesday afternoon:

Billy Gilmour and David Turnbull

Injuries to Kenny McLean and Ryan Jack opened the door for another holding midfielder to make Clarke’s squad.

Gilmour has long been championed for inclusion in the Scotland setup, but there were concerns over his game-time at Chelsea. However, a late-season spurt of appearances under Thomas Tuchel have put Gilmour back in the picture and earned him a maiden senior call-up.

His maturity and ability to handle big occasions has been praised, following impressive performances for the Blues against Liverpool and Manchester City. Playing in a deeper midfield two at club level should help his step-up to the senior Scotland squad.

Turnbull, meanwhile, has been one of the bright sparks of a poor Celtic season.

Following his switch from Motherwell, the 21-year-old has notched nine goals and eight assists in 34 appearances for the Hoops.

While he faces more experienced competition for the more advanced roles, from the likes of John McGinn, Ryan Christie and Stuart Armstrong, Turnbull has earned his selection.

Nathan Patterson

The talented Rangers prospect has been championed for a call-up by his club boss Steven Gerrard and, despite making just 16 senior appearances for the Premiership winners, Clarke has included him in the squad.

Patterson only made his debut for the under-21s in September, but, at 19, is viewed as one of the brightest talent in Scottish football.

How much of a role he will play in the squad remains to be seen, but tournament experience at his age should do him no harm.

It is somewhat harsh, however, on Liam Palmer, who has been a Scotland squad regular under Clarke and been dependable when called upon.

Fitness issues

It would not be an international tournament without late injury drama and Scotland have not been immune to that.

With McLean, Jack and Oli McBurnie already ruled out, Clarke also had a number of fresh concerns arising this week.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said selecting ex-Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser would be a gamble, given his lack of training recently due to a groin injury. The 27-year-old scored against Israel and Faroe Islands in the March internationals.

Che Adams, who Clarke persuaded to represent Scotland earlier this year, was taken off at half-time in Southampton’s 2-0 defeat to Leeds on Tuesday with a groin problem.

Scott McTominay came off after 62 minutes of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, while Lyndon Dykes was passed fit after picking up a knee injury in Queen’s Park Rangers’ final game of the season.

All four have been named in the Scotland squad for the Euros and Clarke will be hoping for no further setbacks.

James Forrest

A sure-fire pick when fit, Forrest has had a frustrating season at Celtic due to injury.

His versatility gives Clarke the option of playing him at right wing-back, where he has played for his club, or further forward.

An ankle problem kept him out from September until March, but Forrest was able to return to play some part in the season’s run-in.

He may not start all three group games, but can certainly be an impact player for Clarke and Scotland.

Forward options

McBurnie missing out opened the door to some players who had perhaps been on the fringes of the set-up to make the cut.

Kevin Nisbet’s form for Hibernian helped them finish third in the Premiership and saw him make his Scotland debut in March. He has done enough to make the squad.

Leigh Griffiths netted a penalty in the shoot-out win against Serbia, but his game-time at Celtic has been limited. Lawrence Shankland had a solid season for Dundee United, but was omitted from the squads in March. Neither have done enough to impress for selection.

Dykes and Adams are likely to be the top picks, however, there is a risk, given the fitness issues Fraser and Forrest have had, at not picking another out-and-out striker in favour of an extra defender.