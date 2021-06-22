Scotland squad feel ‘100% safe’ despite Billy Gilmour’s positive Covid-19 test, insists defender Liam Cooper

Scotland defender Liam Cooper insists the squad feel “100% safe” despite being rocked by Billy Gilmour’s positive Covid-19 test on the eve of a must-win Euro 2020 clash with Croatia.

Just days after a sensational first Scotland start cemented Gilmour’s reputation as one Britain’s hottest talents, the 20-year-old has suffered the biggest blow of his career.

A positive Covid-19 return left Gilmour’s Euro 2020 dream in tatters and threw manager Steve Clarke’s plans into disarray the day before the biggest game for a generation.

The Chelsea star was certain to start against beaten World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia and lead Scotland’s bid to make history by qualifying from the groups for the first time.

Gilmour must self isolate for 10 days, but thankfully there were no close contacts identified within the Scotland camp, with 25 players fit to face Croatia.

It is the second Covid crisis to rock the Scottish camp after midfielder John Fleck tested positive in the pre-tournament training camp at La Finca, Spain.

Leeds United skipper Cooper said: “It feels 100 per cent safe in our camp.

“We all stick to the precautions.

“We wear our mask when we have to and we follow all the guidelines.

“Dr MacLean (SFA chief medical consultant John MacLean) has been unbelievable with the lads, providing us with a lot of clarity.

‘It’s just very unfortunate for Billy.

“We’re gutted for him.”

England leave out Mount and Chilwell

England have chosen to omit Gilmour’s Chelsea club-mates Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell from their game with the Czech Republic after the pair interacted with the midfielder at Wembley.

Currently Gilmour is asymptomatic and Cooper hopes he remains symptom-free, having himself suffered from coronavirus in March this year.

He said: “I’ve been in Billy’s shoes myself – and it’s not a nice place to be.

“I spoke to him earlier.

“He says he has no symptoms at the minute and hopefully he stays like that.

“With me having had Covid myself, I know how rough it can be.

“I got the symptoms.

“I really struggled with it for a few days.

“It was difficult to deal with, the headache and losing my sense of smell and taste.

“It’s not nice.

“But obviously John Fleck got through it a couple of weeks ago without having any symptoms.

“So let’s hope Billy stays that way as well.

“We want him to stay symptom-free and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“He’s just announced himself on the world stage with a great performance at Wembley – and now this happens.

“But that’s the world we’re living in at the moment, the world we’ve all had to adjust to.

“Our love goes out to him and we’re all hoping he makes a speedy recovery.

“We’ll be doing whatever we can to lift his spirits.”

Chance to write history

The best way to lift Gilmour’s spirits would be to deliver a win to secure qualification to the next phase of a major tournament for the first time.

Losing Gilmour is a blow, but Cooper is quick to point out that the Scots have a powerful midfield even without the 20-year-old.

He said: “We’re really strong in midfield so, while it’s unfortunate for Billy, we move forward to the Croatia game now.

“We’ve got a chance to go and write ourselves a place in history.

“It’s a massive game, the lads are buzzing, they all know what an opportunity this is.

“We came into this tournament with the ambition to get to the knockout stages.

“We’ve now got an unbelievable chance to do that.

“Now we just have to work hard, stay humble and get the job done.”

Imagine the scenes if Scotland qualify

Scotland have already experienced one night of euphoria having overcome Serbia in a tense penalty shoot-out in the Euro 2020 play-off final in Belgrade in November.

That secured qualification to Euro 2020 – Scotland’s first tournament in 23 years.

The Tartan Army partied then and also danced the night away following the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley on Friday night.

Cooper can only imagine the celebrations should Scotland beat Croatia.

He said: “It was incredible, across the whole country, when we qualified.

“This game is so important, I can’t even imagine what the scenes would be like if we did this now.

“But we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.

“We know we’re coming up against a good Croatia team.

“We’ve got to be at 100 per cent just to get the win, then we can look at all the numbers and worry about what happens.

“We know the job in hand.

“We came here to hit a target.

“Even when we got together in Spain for the pre-tournament camp, we talked about putting ourselves in the history books.

“We had a great camp in Spain, didn’t get off to a great start at Hampden – but the performance we got from every single man at Wembley was unbelievable.

“We’ve now got to take that into the Croatia game, make sure we get the result everyone wants.

“All our focus is on the next game.

“We go out to win that.”

Cooper ready to face World Cup finalists

Cooper was an unused substitute for the 2-0 loss to Czech Republic and the draw at Wembley.

With Gilmour absent Manchester United’s Scott McTominay is expected to move from centre-back to midfield for the Croatia clash.

Cooper is likely to come in at centre-back.

If called upon, he will be ready to try to write Scotland’s name in the history books.

He said: “Every player in the world is disappointed if they don’t play.

“But the team is more important.

“I’m not a selfish person. I’ll never kick up a stink, never let my head go down because the manager’s made a decision.

“You just have to get on with it and try to push the lads who are in the team.

“And, if called upon, you be ready to play.”