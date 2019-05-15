Scotland squad announced for Women’s World Cup

The Scotland squad for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France has been announced.
National coach Shelley Kerr today named the 23 players she’s selected for next month’s tournament.
The squad includes Mintlaw’s Kim Little and Aberdeen’s Rachel Corsie.
This is Scotland.
This is your squad.@FIFAWWC here we come.#OurGirlsOurGame #SWNT pic.twitter.com/qoGY1uEzRr
— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 15, 2019
Goalkeepers
Lee Alexander (Glasgow City)
Jenna Fife (Hibernian)
Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)
Defenders
Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City)
Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City)
Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals)
Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City)
Sophie Howard (Reading)
Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City)
Joelle Murray (Hibernian)
Kirsty Smith (Manchester Utd)
Midfielders
Lizzie Arnot (Manchester Utd)
Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City)
Kim Little (Arsenal)
Jo Love (Glasgow City)
Christie Murray (Liverpool)
Caroline Weir (Manchester City)
Forwards
Fiona Brown (FC Rosengård)
Lana Clelland (Fiorentina)
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
Claire Emslie (Manchester City)
Lisa Evans (Arsenal)
Jane Ross (West Ham United)