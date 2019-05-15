Thursday, May 16th 2019 Show Links
Scotland squad announced for Women’s World Cup

by Reporter
15/05/2019, 12:36 pm
Rachel Corsie in action for Scotland
The Scotland squad for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France has been announced.

National coach Shelley Kerr today named the 23 players she’s selected for next month’s tournament.

The squad includes Mintlaw’s Kim Little and Aberdeen’s Rachel Corsie.

Goalkeepers
Lee Alexander (Glasgow City)
Jenna Fife (Hibernian)
Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)

Defenders
Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City)
Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City)
Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals)
Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City)
Sophie Howard (Reading)
Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City)
Joelle Murray (Hibernian)
Kirsty Smith (Manchester Utd)

Midfielders
Lizzie Arnot (Manchester Utd)
Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City)
Kim Little (Arsenal)
Jo Love (Glasgow City)
Christie Murray (Liverpool)
Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards
Fiona Brown (FC Rosengård)
Lana Clelland (Fiorentina)
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
Claire Emslie (Manchester City)
Lisa Evans (Arsenal)
Jane Ross (West Ham United)

 

