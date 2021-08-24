Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Scotland squad: Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson handed first senior call-up for World Cup qualifiers

By Jamie Durent
24/08/2021, 2:29 pm
Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson in action for Scotland under-21s against Croatia.
Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been handed a maiden call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their World Cup qualifying triple-header.

Ferguson has impressed under new Dons boss Stephen Glass and will get the chance to impress national team boss Steve Clarke against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

The 22-year-old has made eight appearances for the under-21s and had recently been backed by his former boss Derek McInnes for a full call-up.

Declan Gallagher is also in the squad, as are ex-Aberdeen stars Scott McKenna, Ryan Fraser and Kenny McLean.

Scott McTominay is not in the squad, with the Manchester United midfielder coming off the bench against Southampton on Sunday, while there are two changes to the goalkeeping position.

David Marshall has lost his place in the team after being Clarke’s regular number one, while Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin also drops out. In come uncapped duo Zander Clark and Liam Kelly, who have impressed for St Johnstone and Motherwell respectively.

Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney have both been selected despite recent fitness concerns, while Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull – late picks for the European Championships in the summer – retain their places.

Scotland are away to Denmark on September 1, before hosting Moldova at Hampden Park three days later. They head to Austria on September 7.