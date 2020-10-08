Scotland one game from ending major tournament drought after dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Israel

Scotland are through to a European Championship play-off final with Serbia after beating Israel on penalties at Hampden.

Steve Clarke’s team were sluggish and second best to the Israelis over 120 minutes, just as they had been in the 1-1 Nations League draw between the sides last month.

However, after showing very little threat from open play during the game, the Dark Blues were flawless in the shoot-out, securing a 5-3 win, with John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland and the nerveless Kenny McLean all scoring to capitalise on David Marshall’s save from Eran Zahavi.

The real concern is that Scotland offered no argument in this flat performance to suggest they can finish the job by beating Serbia.

For a game of such magnitude, the Scots were lacklustre, nervous, apprehensive and lacked any cutting edge or real creative quality.

It was dire.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s plans were thrown into chaos on the eve of the nation’s biggest game in almost two decades by the loss of six players from the squad.

Three were ruled out due to the positive coronavirus test for Stuart Armstrong, who has to self isolate for 10 days.

Ryan Christie and Kieran Tierney were also ruled out having been isolated as close contacts and forced to self-isolate for 14 days.

Then the squad was rocked further by the withdrawal of former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer and Oli Burke.

Clarke called in Motherwell duo Stephen O’Donnell and Declan Gallagher into a three-man defence alongside McTominay.

Aston Villa’s McGinn, fresh from a 7-2 defeat of champions Liverpool, returned to the starting line-up after missing out in the 2-1 defeat of the Czech Republic through injury.

Scotland created the first clear chance in the eighth minute when Lyndon Dykes chested down the ball to McGinn at the edge of the box but McGinn was off balance and shot well over.

In the 12th minute, a free-kick was awarded to Scotland for a clumsy challenge on Dykes by Halem Elhamed 25 yards out.

Captain Andy Robertson curled in the free-kick beyond the defensive wall and it flashed inches wide of the diving Ofir Marciano’s far post.

Israel were looking more of a threat and in the 21st minute Hatem Abd Elhamed stepped past McTominay to open up a sight of goal.

However, Celtic team-mate McGregor slid in to concede a corner.

In the 31st minute, the first shot on target of the game arrived and it was for Scotland.

Oli McBurnie’s snap shot from the edge of the box took a deflection and was easily saved by keeper Marciano.

But, for a game with so much at stake, the Scots were very flat and uninspiring.

In the 38th minute, Scotland threatened against the run of play when McGinn unleashed a speculative shot from long range.

Although it went well wide, it took a deflection to send it wide.

The resultant whipped in corner by Robertson found McTominay unmarked at the back post and his 12-yard header shaved the outside of the post.

He should have netted. It was a great opportunity.

Israel came close in the 53rd minute when Eyal Golasa was given too much time and unleashed a powerful left-foot drive from 25 yards that flew just over the bar.

In the 58th minute, McGinn, who was looking the most creative for the Scots, volleyed wide.

Keeper Marshall was called into action in the 72nd minute when Zahavi sent a powerful 30-yard drive towards goal, but it was straight at the stopper.

In the 85th minute, Gallagher met a Robertson corner, but his glancing header flashed wide.

For all their effort Scotland failed to register a single shot of note in the 90 minutes.

On a tense night in Glasgow, the semi-final went to extra-time.

Callum Paterson was taken on for Dykes before extra-time and had a chance within minutes of his introduction, but curled wide from 12 yards.

In the 114th minute, McGregor sent a vicious drive from the edge of the box, but the effort was cleared by Dasa in front of goal.

The best chance of extra-time fell to the visitors, but sub Weissman couldn’t apply a fatal touch to a flicked ball behind the Scots’ backline and it trickled inches wide.

Teams:

Scotland: David Marshall, Stephen O’Donnell, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Declan Gallagher, Liam Cooper, John McGinn, Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor, Lyndon Dykes, Oli McBurnie.

Substitutes: Lawrence Shankland (for McBurnie 73), Ryan Fraser (for Jack 82), Callum Paterson (for Dykes 90), Kenny McLean (for O’Donnell 112),

Subs not used: Jon McLauchlin, Ryan Porteous, John Fleck, Greg Taylor, Robbie McCrorie.

Israel: Marciano, Dasa, Yeina, Elhamed, Tibi, Golasa, Natcho, Solomon, Bitton, Zahavi, Dabbur.

Substitutes: Abu Fani (for Natcho 69), Weissman (for Dabbur 82), Elmkies (for Golasa 100),

Subs not used: Harush, Menachem, Dgani, Lavi, Seba, Karzev, Arad, Abu Hanna, Nitzan.