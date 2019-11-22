Scotland learn Euro 2020 play-off opponents

Scotland will play Israel in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

The one-legged meeting will take place at Hampden on March 26, before a final away from home against Norway or Serbia on March 31.

Scotland – who failed to gain automatic qualification from Group I, ending their campaign against Kazakhstan on Tuesday – were in the same group as Israel in the UEFA Nations League, losing 2-1 away from home before winning 3-2 in Glasgow and topping the pool.

Should Scotland win both play-off games they will qualify for a first major tourrnament since the 1998 World Cup in France.

The draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.