Scotland learn Euro 2020 group rivals should they get through play-offs

Scotland will be in a group with England, Croatia and the Czech Republic should they reach next year’s European Championships.

The draw was made this evening in Bucharest.

The Scots would open their tournament against the Czechs at Hampden Park.

Whether Steve Clarke’s side will be at a major tournament for the first time since 1998 hinges on March’s play-offs.

Scotland meet Israel in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden on March 26, before an away final against Norway or Serbia five days later.