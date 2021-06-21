Scotland know any win will do in their bid to qualify for last 16 at Euro 2020

Scotland now know they will qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 if they beat Croatia at Hampden.

Results in Groups B and C have gone Steve Clarke’s side’s way, with the third-best teams in both groups ending their round-robin stage with three points.

With the four best third-placed teams also qualifying with the winners and runners-up of the six groups, Scotland are guaranteed one of the four spots if they can beat World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden.

The result in one of the final Group C matches was the first to go in Scotland’s favour, with Ukraine’s 1-0 loss to Austria meaning they were the denied the point they needed to go through in second place.

Christoph Baumgartner’s header was enough to send Austria through to a last-16 tie against Italy at Wembley on Saturday.

Belgium’s 2-0 win against Finland in Group B, coupled with Denmark’s 4-1 rout of Russia, completed the dream results for the Tartan Army to set-up a winner-takes-all contest at Hampden between the Scots and the Croats.

Belgium have won Group B with nine points, while Denmark join them as runners-up on three points following their dramatic win in Copenhagen.

Finland finish bottom of the group on three points, while Russia’s third-place finish, also on three points, will be bettered by either a Scottish or Croatian win at the National Stadium.