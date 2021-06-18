Steve Clarke has rung the changes as Scotland bid to manufacture an almighty Euro 2020 shock at the home of the Auld Enemy.

Chelsea wonder-kid Billy Gilmour has been pitched in to face England, just his second appearance for the national side. That news delighted a sizeable portion of the Tartan Army who had called for his inclusion.

Talismanic defender Kieran Tierney, who was so sorely missed in the 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic, proved his fitness and takes his place in the back-three.

Callum McGregor and Ché Adams also got the nod as Steve Clarke made four alterations.

Your Scotland team taking on England this evening. Come on, lads!#EURO2020 | #SCO pic.twitter.com/BzCdZuCug7 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 18, 2021

Jack Hendry, Liam Cooper, Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie dropped out, with Scott McTominay moving back into defence.

And this is how fans reacted.

Can Billy Gilmour produce ‘a Gazza moment’ at Wembley? It would be ironic, given the amount of time Scots have been subjected to that goal at Euro 96.

Great to see Gilmour getting his first start with Tierney and Adams back in the team. Hopefully someone, anyone, can produce a memorable moment for Scotland which will be replayed ad nauseum 25 years later! — Stephen Kasiewicz (@SKasiewicz) June 18, 2021

The team even looks positive through beer goggles.

I'll be honest; I'm half cut. But the team looks good and the changes made are reasonable. McTominay should be able to get the ball into the midfield and Gilmour and McGregor will find space to receive. Adams can buzz around and Dykes can be a bettering ram. Mon the boys!#SCO — Byron Hutchison (@ByronHutchison) June 18, 2021

Boogie for Billy.

Let’s hope the diminutive Chelsea man isn’t quite this diminuitive.

Steve Clarke has given the nation something to shout about – for now.

IT’S BILLY GILMOUR!!!! (Nothing’s happened yet…but being in the team is enough to scream about) — Arran Hannah (@ArranHannah) June 18, 2021

Panic over. Courier Sports’ own Jim Spence has seen the teams and delivered the fearless verdict.