Scotland fans react to defeat by the Czech Republic

By Callum Law
14/06/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 14/06/2021, 5:04 pm
Scotland fans were left disappointed as the Dark Blues 2-0 to the Czech Republic in their European Championship opener.

With only 12,000 supporters allowed inside Hampden most of the Tartan Army were watching the national side’s Group D opener from afar.

And they had plenty to say on social media about the big moments at the national stadium as Scotland’s first major tournament match since 1998 ended in defeat.

Tierney missing out

Kieran Tierney was missing from the Scotland side that faced the Czechs with the Arsenal defender out injured.

Scotland supporters were disappointed to see Tierney missed out with Soctty123 saying on Twitter the 24-year-old would be a “big miss”.

Meanwhile, others were disappointed with who Steve Clarke had left on the bench.

First half chances

Scotland created a couple of decent first half opportunities.

Lyndon Dykes sent an effort narrowly wide from an Andy Robertson cross and then the skipper had an effort tipped over by Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

The Tartan Army were disappointed the national side were unable to take the lead.

Czech Republic’s opener

It was the Czechs who took the lead at Hampden after 42 minutes courtesy of Patrik Schick.

For fans it felt like a case of same old Scotland as Kym Morrison summed up.

While some, including former Scotland international Don Hutchison, hoped that falling behind could spark a revival.

Meanwhile, some fans were disappointed with Scotland’s approach in the first half and Clarke’s team selections.

Half-time change

At the interval Clarke withdrew Christie and sent on Adams, which pleased some fans.

Close to the equaliser

Scotland made a strong start to the second half with Jack Hendry hitting the crossbar and Vaclik making a fantastic save to stop Tomas Kalas scoring an own goal.

These chances encouraged that a comeback could be possible.

Schick’s stunner doubles the lead

On 52 minutes Scotland fell two goals behind with Schick lobbing David Marshall with a spectacular long range finish.

And fans weren’t happy.

More Scotland chances

The home side continued to create opportunities with Stuart Armstrong and Dykes going close to pulling a goal back.

For the supporters watching on it was exasperating viewing.

Opener ends in defeat

Scotland were unable to force their way back into the contest and ahead of further clashes against England at Wembley and Croatia at Hampden the mood among fans online was downbeat.