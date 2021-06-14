Scotland fans react to defeat by the Czech Republic

Scotland fans were left disappointed as the Dark Blues 2-0 to the Czech Republic in their European Championship opener.

With only 12,000 supporters allowed inside Hampden most of the Tartan Army were watching the national side’s Group D opener from afar.

And they had plenty to say on social media about the big moments at the national stadium as Scotland’s first major tournament match since 1998 ended in defeat.

Tierney missing out

Kieran Tierney was missing from the Scotland side that faced the Czechs with the Arsenal defender out injured.

Scotland supporters were disappointed to see Tierney missed out with Soctty123 saying on Twitter the 24-year-old would be a “big miss”.

No Tierney is the big miss, obviously injured. Other than that I'd have started Adams, but we have loads of great options on the bench. — Soctty123 (@Soctty123) June 14, 2021

That vibrancy down the left hand side of this Scottish side when Kieran Tierney is there is obviously gonna be missed. But let's wait and see how it will pan out. #EURO2020 #SCO #SCOCZE — Keiléb (@Keileb__) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, others were disappointed with who Steve Clarke had left on the bench.

Strange line-up. Christie before Gilmour, Turnbull and McGregor is worrying. Adams should be in before Dykes. Marshall should be behind Gordon in pecking order.

But, if it works then great. — dances with pigeons (@fergie133) June 14, 2021

First half chances

Scotland created a couple of decent first half opportunities.

Lyndon Dykes sent an effort narrowly wide from an Andy Robertson cross and then the skipper had an effort tipped over by Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

The Tartan Army were disappointed the national side were unable to take the lead.

Should've scored that Robbo. Good chance — Fan of Valentina🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍀 (@Fanofvalentina3) June 14, 2021

Couple of decent chances so far, Robertson one you think power over precision might have been better but it was nicely worked and well taken. #euro2020 #Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Gordon (@GMasterton) June 14, 2021

Czech Republic’s opener

It was the Czechs who took the lead at Hampden after 42 minutes courtesy of Patrik Schick.

For fans it felt like a case of same old Scotland as Kym Morrison summed up.

It's the hope that kills you.

MON SCOTLAND.

#SCOCZE — Kym Morrison (@mrsmo1612) June 14, 2021

While some, including former Scotland international Don Hutchison, hoped that falling behind could spark a revival.

Gutted about that goal! Let's hope it means Scotland come out firing in the second half #SCOCZE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🙏 — Sam North (@The_Sam_North) June 14, 2021

That goal might spark Scotland into life. We’ve been average! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, some fans were disappointed with Scotland’s approach in the first half and Clarke’s team selections.

Clarke lives & dies by this team selection. Christie, Dykes, O’Donnell, all should be nowhere near this starting 11, the most predictable 45 minutes in world football. — Sbuddie (@Sbuddiesaints) June 14, 2021

Endless hoofball from Scotland, very little quality, McTomminay nowhere, O'Donnell a nightmare. — Kenny Lang (@glenthedog) June 14, 2021

Dykes is completely isolated up top, O’Donnell and Armstrong have been utterly useless. Really has picked the wrong side — Antony Herrera (@Antony_Herrera_) June 14, 2021

Half-time change

At the interval Clarke withdrew Christie and sent on Adams, which pleased some fans.

Thank god for that !!! — Craig Gio McKay (@MaccaGio) June 14, 2021

Close to the equaliser

Scotland made a strong start to the second half with Jack Hendry hitting the crossbar and Vaclik making a fantastic save to stop Tomas Kalas scoring an own goal.

These chances encouraged that a comeback could be possible.

Hendry hits the bar! And then a potential OG brilliantly clawed out by Vaclik. Come on boys! Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — J ⚽️🏀🎾 (@Lausters) June 14, 2021

What a chance for Scotland. Great save on that one — Alan Scholes (@ScholesAlan) June 14, 2021

Schick’s stunner doubles the lead

On 52 minutes Scotland fell two goals behind with Schick lobbing David Marshall with a spectacular long range finish.

And fans weren’t happy.

23 years we've waited. For this. — McDoom (@BearMcDoom) June 14, 2021

Think I can wait another 23 years after this to be honest total let down defenders weak mid field non existent forwards nowhere — Iain McGregor (@greagsy) June 14, 2021

Waited this long to get to a major tournament and this is how we play just send us home now 😂😂😂😂 — Paul Raeburn (@xpaulboiix) June 14, 2021

Why was David Marshall so far off his line, he's fond of doing this I knew it was going to cost us one of these days — David Macmillan (@Macmilla16David) June 14, 2021

More Scotland chances

The home side continued to create opportunities with Stuart Armstrong and Dykes going close to pulling a goal back.

For the supporters watching on it was exasperating viewing.

We are the most unlucky team — Callan Bell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CallanBell1) June 14, 2021

So many chances, poor quality in front of goal, not much luck either. — Kenny Lang (@glenthedog) June 14, 2021

Being a Scotland fan is sair fecht — Langtoun Lad (@LangtounL) June 14, 2021

Absolutely awful in front of goal — Robbie Dyce (@DyceRobbie) June 14, 2021

Opener ends in defeat

Scotland were unable to force their way back into the contest and ahead of further clashes against England at Wembley and Croatia at Hampden the mood among fans online was downbeat.

Scotland just need to get results against the English (ranked 4th in the world) & the Croatians (14th). Just sayin'. The Czechs are 40th. #EURO2020 #SCOCZE — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) June 14, 2021

A harsh result tbh. Mainly due to poor individual errors. Typical. Some good moments. Czechs defending was better & the GK made some big saves. The 2nd goal though 😑 What Hendry was doing & Marshall putting too much trust to be up the pitch. Big calls to make for Friday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Yousaf (@Yousaf_S_1987) June 14, 2021