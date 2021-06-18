Scotland fans react on social media after Euro 2020 hopes kept alive with hard-fought point against England at Wembley

Scotland kept their Euro 2020 hopes alive with a hard-fought point against England at Wembley and fans were quick to have their say online.

After an opening 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic on Monday, Steve Clarke’s side were in need of a result against the Auld Enemy.

And they got it with a much-improved performance that, for many, could have earned a famous victory on another night.

The night got off on the right foot as news emerged of Clarke’s team selection.

The team to face the Czech Republic had been met with some disbelief and disappointment.

This time, though, the reaction was much more positive.

Notably there was a place for fit-again Kieran Tierney but also a full debut for young Chelsea star Billy Gilmour.

And that got the juices flowing for the Tartan Army ahead of the Wembley kick-off, summed up by local fan Jo Whittet here:

What everyone has asked for! We are going for it! Let’s go boys!!!!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/rvAmKIK2NG — Jo Whittet (@Jo_Whittet) June 18, 2021

England supporters, meanwhile, had split opinions about Gareth Southgate’s choices after making changes in both full-back positions.

Reece James and Luke Shaw were in but fans were upset not to see Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish get a start alongside Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Starting an actual left back but Grealish benched pic.twitter.com/laGBCVDCR6 — ®️Ⓜ️🐝 (@rmbfc1) June 18, 2021

Early worries

The match kicked off and worries of the Scots being steamrollered by England’s Premier League stars weren’t soothed as John Stones hit the post in the early stages.

Mason Mount went close seconds later but slowly Scotland came into the first half and were able to keep the ball, pleasing Dundee writer and journalist Neil Forsyth:

Superb from Scotland so far. Two up front has bewildered them. pic.twitter.com/2Hu59my3WC — Neil Forsyth (@mrneilforsyth) June 18, 2021

Scotland’s best effort of a positive opening 45 came from an unlikely source.

Steve Clarke’s selection of Motherwell right-back Stephen O’Donnell has come under fire after a below-par display against the Czech Republic.

O’Donnell – one of only two starters who ply their trade in the Scottish Premiership – however silenced some doubters with a fine opening period.

And he came closest to opening the scoring for the Scots, firing a well-hit volley from wide that stung the palm of Jordan Pickford in the home goal.

O’Donnell has been immense 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👏🏻 — 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙏𝙏𝙔 𝙂 (@7govscott) June 18, 2021

So far, so good

The half-time whistle went with the score at 0-0 with plenty Tartan Army soldiers happy with their side’s work so far.

However, there was a word of warning from popular account Scottish Footy Cards:

Don't…

Get….

Too…

Carried…

Away……….. — Scottish Footy Cards (@ScotsFootyCards) June 18, 2021

England went close again before Lyndon Dykes had Scottish hearts aflutter when he fired goalwards.

The volley looked in but for Reece James to head out from under the crossbar.

The threat from Kane & Co. wouldn’t go away, though.

This is going to be an absolute dagger when England score — Graham Smith (@graham020) June 18, 2021

Grealish arrived to fanfare from the home support but still Scotland stood strong and defied Graham Smith’s prediction above.

Marcus Rashford was on, too, with skipper Kane taken off.

The Scottish defence wasn’t having any of it from their hosts as Clarke’s men kept the ball and kept their composure.

Finally, despite a major stramash in the six-yard-box, Scotland kept their Euro 2020 hopes alive with a hard-earned point.

The final whistle

Fans, players and clubs alike were quickly onto social media, with Montrose FC faster than most off the mark:

There was plenty of humour flying around, too.

Chief culprits were OldFirmFacts and Still Game favourite Greg Hemphill as they took in the scoreline from Wembley:

It's natural that you'll drop points against minnows occasionally, but Scotland can bounce back from this — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) June 18, 2021

A well earned point. Get the posts burst, get the turf lifted and get up the road #ENGSCO — Greg Hemphill (@greghemphill96) June 18, 2021

And there was love for all who sported the dark blue. Jack Anthony not believing his eyes as Norwich’s Grant Hanley put in his best Paolo Maldini impression.

Many are still wondering if Hanley has allowed Kane out of his pocket yet.

And the mood of the nation was summed up by Adam Kennedy as well as the unique Fitba Tweets account in his own inimitable style.

Both celebrating Scotland’s performance as they head into Tuesday’s clash with Croatia knowing victory will see them into the knockout stages: