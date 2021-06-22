Scotland fans react on social media after Croatia defeat spells Euro 2020 exit

Scotland fans have taken to social media to have their say on their exit from Euro 2020 following tonight’s 3-1 defeat to Croatia.

Goals from Nikola Vlasic, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic sent the Scots crashing out despite Callum McGregor’s leveller on the stroke of half time.

It means the Scots finish bottom of Group D and bow out of their first major tournament since the World Cup in 1998 after defeats to the Croats and the Czech Republic in Glasgow and a draw against England at Wembley.

Going into their final group clash, the Scots knew they just needed to win to progress to the knockout stages of a major finals for the first time in the country’s history.

Despite being on Hampden home soil, that was easier said than done against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

With Billy Gilmour in Covid isolation and ruled out of the clash, fans up and down the country debated who Steve Clarke should pick to replace the Chelsea kid.

In the end, he opted for Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong but some had other ideas.

Richt Steve, we’re aw gutted that the Pride o Ayrshire @billygilmourrr cannae play the nicht…but the logical replacement is the mair mature Ayrshire option…moi! I can be on a bus tae Glesga within the ‘oor an I can take Perisic. ‘Mon the Scots @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/nCySkBXsqD — Billy Kay (@billykayscot) June 22, 2021

It was all positive heading into the match, with Scotland starting well at Hampden, until Vlasic fired the Croats into the lead on 17 minutes.

The nation was deflated, bemoaning Scotland’s profligacy in front of goal as they sought a way back into the contest.

SCORE A GOAL — Jennifer M Jones (@jennifermjones) June 22, 2021

As the boys tried to get a foothold in the match, some were quick to point out they could barely get a grip of the surface.

With players slipping and sliding left, right and centre, it was a point not lost on Courier columnist, Jim Spence.

Someone check the studs — Jim Spence (@JimSpenceDundee) June 22, 2021

Thankfully, McGregor was sure footed just before half time as he lashed home his first Scotland goal to level proceedings.

The Celtic man took a touch on the edge of the box and struck a right-footed shot beyond Dominik Livakovic in the Croatia goal to send the Scottish support wild.

Callum McGregor you beautiful human being❤️❤️❤️❤️ — ᏕᏗᏁᎧᎧᏠ 🃏🎭⛓ (@King_Kong_83) June 22, 2021

They say football is fickle and just like that, with the players heading down the tunnel at half time, Scots were jubilant again and hoping for a second-half winner.

David Marshall kept Scotland in it with a couple of impressive saves before John McGinn had a glorious opportunity at the back post just before the hour mark.

However, Modric showed his class moments later to put the Croats back in the lead, curling home with the outside of his boot.

Comedian Ray Bradshaw offered his take on the strike.

Call me old fashioned but I wouldn't give a Ballon D'or winner that much space against a defence including Scott Mckenna. — Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) June 22, 2021

Scotland spent the next phase of the game trying to find a way back into it once more.

But it was one way traffic as Perisic put Croatia 3-1 up as they pipped Scotland to the post and progressed to the last 16.

Maybe next time, eh? That’s the thoughts of funny man Kevin Bridges at least. . . sort of.