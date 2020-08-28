Scotland captain Rachel Corsie seals loan move to FA WSL side Birmingham City Women

Scotland Women’s National Team captain Rachel Corsie has joined FA Women’s Super League (WSL) side Birmingham City on loan until January.

The 31-year-old Aberdonian centre-back has also agreed a new deal with parent club Utah Royals, of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States, to play for the club through the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

This year’s NWSL season was condensed into a knock-out tournament, held in Utah, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following its conclusion, many of the league’s players have agreed loan moves to Europe.

Birmingham City Women finished 11th in last season’s WSL.

The two-time WSL runners-up already have Scotland internationals Christie Murray and Abbi Grant among their playing staff.