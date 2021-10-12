Scotland captain Andy Robertson calls for improvements after narrow in over Faroe Islands

Scotland captain Andy Robertson insists his side will have to improve after scraping a 1-0 win over the Faroe Islands.

Lyndon Dykes’ late goal earned Scotland all three points in Torshavn but it was a laboured performance from Steve Clarke’s side.

However, Robertson concedes they achieved their ultimate goal from this international break, in taking six points from a possible six heading into the final double-header in November.

He told Sky Sports: “We knew it was going to be tough but they got confidence from winning second ball, getting a chance and their fans lifting them.

“It was tough. We had to dig deep and didn’t play well at all. But six points at the start of the week was crucial. We’re close to what we set out to achieve and you have to keep that in mind.

“Coming here is difficult – it’s an AstroTurf pitch which none of us are really used to. They’re physical, they’re strong and they played their gameplan really well.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson was not impressed by his side's performance against the Faroe Islands but was delighted to take all three points in their bid for World Cup qualification. pic.twitter.com/lAg9eSuk4L — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 12, 2021

“We didn’t play our gameplan to how we wanted it. Saturday was a really emotional day – maybe the lads had a wee bit of hangover from that, I don’t know.

“But it’s important when games are like that, to get there in the end. We could be easily standing here at 0-0 and it would have made November a lot harder.

“It was so important to get the three points but we’ll need to be a lot better than that going forward.”