Scotland boss Steve Clarke vows to go on the ‘front foot’ at Euro 2020

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is ready to go on the attack at Euro 2020 in the bid to make tournament history.

The Scots have never qualified from the group stages of a major tournament.

However Clarke aims to go on the front foot in the Group D matches in a bid to change that unwanted record.

Clarke was left frustrated as Scotland spurned a succession of chances in a 1-0 friendly defeat of Luxembourg.

It was the final warm-up match before the Scots kick-off their Euro 2020 against Czech Republic on Monday June 14.

It is Scotland’s first tournament for 23 years – and Clarke is ready to attack it.

© AP

He said: “We are going to go there and be on the front foot as much as our opponents allow us.

“We will play good teams so at times we will suffer without the ball.

“But when we have the ball we are going to be on the front foot and try and create chances like we did against Luxembourg and the Dutch.

“It is a tournament that is going to be a long time coming and we want to make the most of it.

“We are in a good place as we have had two defeats in 16 games and there is a freshness in the squad.”

© SNS Group

Scotland were left to rue missed chances against a side ranked 96th in the world and reduced to 10 men for almost an hour.

In the hunt for goals at Euro 2020 Clarke has not ruled out partnering strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams, who netted against Luxembourg.

Clarke said: “We had lots of chances.

“Lyndon is disappointed that he didn’t get the match ball to be honest with you he had so many chances.

“Che had a few as well.

“It was nice to work with the two strikers as I wanted to have a look at them in one of the two games.

“It was good exercise good training camp, two good friendlies and I can’t wait for next week.”

© SNS Group

Clarke has confirmed Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is fine after a horror challenge that forced the teenager off against Luxembourg.

Gilmour, 19, impressed having been introduced at half-time but was forced off after a shocking challenge by Olivier Thill in the 71st minute.

© SNS Group

Clarke said: “We took him off as a precaution and the doctor will assess him over the next couple of days.

“I have spoken to Billy, he is a tough boy from Ardrossan! He’s fine.

“I didn’t get the chance to watch the challenge back yet.

“It is one of these things that happen in football.

“The reaction of the players around it was good around it, a bit of protection.

“It shows we are together.”

Good to get some more minutes! Took a knock but feeling okay! On to the Euros 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fqe71dG6GI — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) June 6, 2021

The majority of the team that started against Luxembourg are expected to start against Czech Republic at Hampden.

However Clarke insists no player in his 26 man squad is discounted.

He said: “I think all the players have got to be in your thoughts.

“You have got to look after all 26.

“It has been a good camp training wise as we have worked well.

“We have managed to get the nuts and bolts of how we want to play that system across to the players.

“Leading into the tournament it will be about fine tuning leading into certain opponents.

“Certain opponents will require different personnel to maybe cause them a problem.

“Lots to think about, but that is the way you want it as the head coach.”