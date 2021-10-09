Scotland boss Steve Clarke urges full focus on trip to Faroe Islands after thrilling victory against Israel

Steve Clarke was keen to play down the significance of Scotland’s dramatic 3-2 victory against Israel at Hampden.

The national team took a major step towards finishing second in Group F and earning a spot in the World Cup play-offs thanks to Scott McTominay’s injury-time winner.

The result leaves Scotland four points ahead of Israel and Clarke’s side will be guaranteed a play-off spot if they beat the Faroes on Tuesday and Moldova next month before they end the qualifying campaign against group leaders Denmark.

But Clarke stressed his players still had plenty of work to do to secure second spot.

He said: “It gives us a bit more belief going forwards, but I keep saying about this group of players – they show it every time they go onto the pitch.

“They want to be successful for their country, and that is what the second half was all about.

“This keeps us in control of the fight for second place, but the Faroes is a tough place to go.

“We will look for three more points and if we have to go to Moldova and get three more points, then that is what we will have to do

“It is not to get carried away with this one. It keeps us in control of second, but that is all it does.”

Israeli striker Eran Zahavi curled in a free-kick inside the opening five minutes to disappoint a capacity crowd at Hampden.

John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a superb finish before Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later.

Lyndon Dykes had a penalty saved by keeper Ofir Marciano just before the interval but the striker made up for a poor effort early in the second half with a VAR-awarded goal.

Deep into six added minutes of a breathless encounter, McTominay bundled in a McGinn corner and bedlam ensued.

Clarke added: “The whole complexion of the night changed on the first five minutes when Israel scored the free-kick.

“That puts us on the back foot and makes it a longer night, with no real control of the game in the first half.

“It was then about telling everyone to stay calm and make sure the fourth goal came for us, which it did.

“In the second half we played at our intensity, at our pace and eventually we got the winning goal – although we left it a bit late for everyone’s blood pressure.

“But it is a great way to finish the game and you see the atmosphere in the crowd.

“We can enjoy ourselves, but not too much because that is one of the cup finals out of the way, now we have to dust ourselves down and go against the Faroes.”

Scotland captain Andy Robertson felt his side had stepped things up after the break and were good value for their win.

The Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports: “We dictated the game and created chances, we were the ones pushing.

“I would rather it (the goal) had not come so late, but sometimes they are the better ones because you don’t then really need to hang on.

“It was a big result for us, we know how important it is – but only if we use it properly.

“We have got a couple of games left in this group and we need to keep pushing.”