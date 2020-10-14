Scotland boss Steve Clarke thinks it’s right for UEFA Nations League to continue despite problems thrown up by Covid-19 pandemic

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is adamant Uefa are right to push ahead with the Nations League despite rising Covid-19 cases in football.

Clarke suffered a crisis when Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Kieran Tierney were ruled out after Armstrong tested positive.

All three had to self-isolate and will miss tonight’s home match with the Czech Republic.

They also missed the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat of Israel and the 1-0 win against Slovakia.

Tonight’s opponents had to field a new squad due to an outbreak when losing 2-1 to Scotland last month.

The Czechs have suffered more Covid-19 chaos and will be without boss Jaroslav Silhavy after he and an unnamed player returned positive results.

© ATEF SAFADI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has also tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty.

In light of the number of positive cases within international squads, many critics have questioned the validity of continuing with Nations League fixtures during a global pandemic.

However, Clarke insists it is vitally important to nations like Scotland.

He said: “If it wasn’t for the last Nations League campaign, then we’d already be out of the Euros.

“Instead we’re all sitting here excited and looking forward to next month where we have the chance to go to Serbia and qualify for our first major tournament in 22 years.

“It’s a tournament we can’t speak badly about. The work that Alex McLeish started with the players he had available in the last section – winning the league C section – has enabled us to have this one-off shot now.

“For us, it’s a competition we should take seriously.

“It’s why I want to get a positive result against the Czech Republic, so we can finish this month top of the group.

“If we can do that then maybe next month we can get more good results and win the section.

“That could give us another second option for Qatar 2022. We could hopefully have the back-up of another play-off place.

“I think that’s important to a nation like Scotland.”

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed yesterday that Juventus forward Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation without symptoms.

All the other Portuguese players tested negative. Portugal face Sweden in a Nations League group game tonight.

When told of Ronaldo’s positive test, Clarke said: “I didn’t know that. It’s everywhere now.

“There’s almost nothing we can do about it. The good news is that we’ve all tested negative in our camp.

“Those tests were done on Monday and all the results came through on Tuesday morning.

“It’s good because last week we had the incident in camp with Stuart Armstrong. It means the protocols that the doctor has put in place have worked.

“You see what’s happening at other squads and you do get a little bit nervous. Because the virus is out there and is starting to spread a little bit more rapidly than when we had it under control during lockdown.”

Clarke accepts club managers will naturally be nervous about sending players away on international duty.

Celtic already have three players ruled out of Saturday’s Old Firm clash with Rangers due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Ryan Christie is in self-isolation while Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed have both contracted the virus while on international duty with Israel. Odsonne Edouard tested positive for Covid-19 last Tuesday after travelling overseas to play for France U21s.

Due to self-isolation, Edouard cannot return to Scotland until Friday, ruling him out of any training sessions for the game against Rangers.

Aberdeen have two players in the Scotland squad – Andy Considine who is in contention to win his second cap tonight and the uncapped Ross McCrorie.

Clarke reassured club managers everything is being done to ensure players’ safety.

He said: “My responsibility is to all the club managers who send me their players. I want to send them back in the best possible shape I can.

“All the clubs will be nervous about it when their players go away on international duty.

“But they’ll also be nervous about their players in house as well. You don’t know where you’re going to pick it up, it could be anywhere.

“Somebody’s wife could be out working and bring it back into the house and then it goes into a club. There’s not a lot we can do to control it. All we can do is try the best we can to limit its spread.

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

“I’d just point to the fact that, even though we’ve had one incident in the camp, the protocols work.

“It hasn’t decimated our squad, as such. It hasn’t spread right through it. That shows what we have in place is as good and robust as things can be.”

Scotland will tonight attempt to extend an unbeaten run to eight games, but Clarke is wary of a backlash after beating a Czech team severely depleted.

He said: “They’ll come with an almost full strength starting 11 as the team that played against Israel are all available.

“They didn’t have 120 minutes and a penalty shootout last week. They had a friendly game against Cyprus and some nice preparation. So they’ll come at us, they’ll be fresh and strong and they have good quality

“If we want to win the group, it’s a game we have to look to take three points from.”