Steve Clarke felt a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal cost Scotland in their Euros opener against the Czech Republic.

The national side lost 2-0 at Hampden in their first match tournament match since 1998.

Patrik Schick’s header and fantastic long range finish either side of half-time secured the points for the Czechs.

Scots weren’t clinical

Meanwhile, the Scots were left to rue plenty of missed opportunities. Jack Hendry hit the crossbar while Lyndon Dykes, Andy Robertson, Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Scott McTominay all went close to netting.

Clarke was disappointed his side were unable to take their opportunities.

He told the BBC: “I think it was quite an even game between the sides, I don’t think there was much in it.

“They were more clinical with their chances. Losing the goal off a second phase set play is disappointing and you then go into half-time on the back foot.

“Then the boy has hit a wonderful strike from just inside our half which was a shot from Jack (Hendry) which was blocked and fell perfectly for him.

“Those moments went against us in the game and when we had our chances to get back in the game we didn’t take them.

“It’s a good learning experience. We didn’t come here to learn, but you still have to learn your lessons.

“You’ve got to take your chances as and when they present themselves, you have to make sure you stay in the game and give yourself a chance to get something from it.”

Some positives to take

Clarke wasn’t totally downbeat about Scotland’s display, despite the result.

The Hampden boss added: “I thought we played good stuff at times. We could have been a little bit braver on the ball in the first half.

“It was quite a tense first half and there wasn’t a lot of space.

“Both teams sorted of nullified each other for the first 45 minutes.

“We didn’t get in behind them enough in the first 45 which is why I brought Che on at half-time to get behind them a little bit more.

“That seemed to help us and there’s lots to learn for everybody.

Tierney’s return

Scotland were without one of their key players for the clash with the Czech Republic as Kieran Tierney missed out due to a niggle.

Clarke is hopeful he may return for Friday’s meeting with England at Wembley.

He said: “I’m hopeful, but I wouldn’t be getting over-excited about he’s.

“He’s been good and been an integral part of how we’ve players recently. I thought by and large we defended well if you take out the set play and the wonder-strike we defended reasonably well.”