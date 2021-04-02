Scotland boss Steve Clarke insists the door remains open for players to make a late push into his Euro 2020 squad

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has confirmed the door is still open for players to make a late push to force their way into the Euro 2020 squad.

Clarke named a 25 man squad for the World Cup qualifying Group F triple header against Faroe Islands (4-0), Israel (1-1) and Austria (2-2).

Focus now turns to the Euro 2020 finals this summer where the Scots kick-off against Czech Republic at Hampden June 14 before facing England and Croatia.

He insists players not named in his recent World Cup qualifying squad can still secure a Euro 2020 finals call-up if they impress between now and the end of the season.

“I have some definites (for Euro 2020) but I have shown with selection for this squad there is room for other people to come in if they can impress me enough.

“You don’t want to put a number on it because there might be players out there hoping they can impress me enough to be involved and I don’t want to close that door on them.”

The current squad allocation for Euro 2020 is 23 players although UEFA are considering increasing that to 25 due to pressures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine was not named in the 22 man team for the 4-0 defeat of Faroe Islands but was an unused substitute in the draw with Israel and Austria.

UEFA is expected to increase the size of national team squads by two players to 25 for Euro 2020 after the issue was raced at a recent executive committee meeting of the European football governing body.

Clarke said: “I believe it was mentioned on Wednesday.

“That would obviously make selection a little bit easier for me, but if I have to make a tough call then that’s my job and I will make the tough calls.”

The defeat of Faroe Islands, the Scots’ last competitive match before the Euro finals, was played at an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

Fears had been raised that Scotland could be dropped as one of the 12 Euro 2020 host nations over a lack of guarantees surrounding supporter attendance.

The UK government recently announced sports fans could return to stadiums by May 17 as part of its roadmap for reopening, with all restrictions on social contact potentially being lifted by June 21.

That plan to reopen stadiums does not apply to Scotland and UEFA’s deadline for nations to submit plans to accommodate supporters is later this month.

Clarke believes Hampden will host Euro 2020 games and hopes the Tartan Army will have a presence when they kick off their Euro 2020 bid against Czech Republic.

The Scots will also face England at Wembley on June 18 before playing beaten World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden on June 22.

Clarke said: “I think the next competitive game will be here at Hampden.

“I am expecting some good news to come out from the government.

“There will be at least a few fans in the stadium.

“It obviously won’t be a full house, but if we can get some members of the Tartan Army in here they will make enough noise. That would be good.”

: “I see positive signs and the three games have been good.

“I know there was a little bit of negativity the other night.

“I tried to squash it because I expected to win against the Faroe Islands.”

Clarke is confident the Scots will go into the finals of a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup with positivity having quashed negativity towards the squad following successive draws with Israel and Austria.

‘When you play as well as we did and as attacking as we were, maybe the team can score goals.

“Maybe the coach is not just a negative, pragmatic coach.

“You need to know when you can open up and have a go at the opposition and we did that.”