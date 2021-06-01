Scotland boss Steve Clarke insists positive Covid-19 test will not dent Euro 2020 preparations

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is confident the positive Covid-19 test in the squad’s training camp will not dent Euro 2020 preparations.

Midfielder John Fleck has been forced into quarantine having tested positive at the Scots’ pre-tournament camp in La Finca, Spain.

Fleck, who is asymptomatic, is now self-isolating and will miss Wednesday’s friendly against the Netherlands in Portugal.

Scotland players and back-room staff have all subsequently recorded negative returns having been retested.

Clarke is confident the strict coronavirus protocols within the Scotland camp will ensure it is an isolated case and will have no impact on the Euro 2020 build-up.

He said: “We don’t know how it happened.

“But we’re 99.9 percent sure that John would have had it before he came to Spain with the incubation period.

“Hopefully it’s a one-off and an isolated case.

“I’ve spoken to John, he’s fine and has no symptoms.”

Second time Covid-19 has hit Scotland squad

It is the second time Clarke’s squad has been hit by a positive Covid-19 test as Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie were all ruled out of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel in October.

Armstrong had tested positive and had to isolate for 10 days, while close contacts Tierney and Christie were required to self-isolate for 14 days.

UEFA recently expanded the squad size for the Euro 2020 finals from 23 to 26 players to allow managers more flexibility if there is a Covid-19 outbreak within a squad.

Clarke insists Scotland have done everything within their power to protect the squad from Covid-19, but accepts the threat of a positive case is always looming.

He said: “I’ve always said it, when we’ve been coming up against teams who have had outbreaks, that it could be us at any time.

“It’s out there.

“You’re going to have to deal with it and be reactive.

“That’s why UEFA decided on bigger squads with an opportunity to replace players right up until the first match.

“Nobody can control what’s out there with this virus.

“We know the state of the world in terms of the pandemic and we just have to deal with it and other countries might have to deal with it as well.

“All we can do is try and control our own environment and mitigate the risk as much as possible.

“And also continue good training work.

“But as a group we want to be close, but not too close.

“We want to continue that without losing the team spirit by keeping players stuck in their bedrooms.

“We just need to get the work done that we need from these training days.

“Let’s not forget we have two friendly games which are important.

“We want to work on things and give players game time as well as look at things tactically.

“We want to be in the best possible shape going into the first game against the Czech Republic on June 14.”

Fleck will be given an exercise bike during isolation

Fleck will remain in self-isolation in his hotel room under Spanish Government coronavirus guidelines.

Clarke will ensure he has an exercise bike in his room to keep him moving so that he will be up to speed when given the go ahead to rejoin training.

He said: “He will be in isolation until he returns a couple of negative tests.

“We will be testing everyday and waiting for him to return two negative tests and for everyone it is just a case of carrying on as normal and continuing the good work.

“We’ll try and make his time stuck in his room as good as possible for him.

“We’ll get an exercise bike into his room and keep him moving.

“And we’ll look after him, that’s all we can do.

“But we don’t really want that situation to be the big story.

“It’s just about keeping everything in perspective.

“It’s important that we think about what we have done in training and worked on and take that into the first friendly game.

“We have to be a little bit reactive to certain situations but there is no point stressing about it as it has been fantastic time up until now.

“The training has been good, everything has been top notch, and the only thing we haven’t really controlled very well is the weather.”

Netherlands will provide a real challenge

The friendly with the Netherlands is the first of a double-header with Scotland also set to play Luxembourg on Sunday.

Clarke believes facing Frank de Boer’s Dutch side will be vital preparation for the Group D games, in particular England and beaten 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

He said: “We wanted one game that would challenge us, and certainly the Dutch game will challenge us.

“The Luxembourg game will challenge us in a different way.

“The way the Dutch play is not dissimilar to the way that certainly England play, and maybe a little bit like Croatia as pot one teams.

“It should be a good workout for us in terms of the friendly and a good workout for us in terms of the games coming up in the tournament.”