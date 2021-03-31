Scotland boss Steve Clarke demands three points against Faroe Islands to ignite faltering World Cup qualification campaign

Scotland boss Steve Clarke insists the first 30 minutes of Faroe Islands’ 3-1 World Cup qualifier loss to Austria offers a warning of how dangerous the minnows are.

Clarke’s Scots will tonight face the Faroese at Hampden in a Group F World Cup 2022 qualifier.

Faroe Islands went ahead away to Austria on Sunday evening before losing 3-1.

Just days earlier, the Scots twice had to battle back from behind to salvage a draw against the Austrians at Hampden.

Clarke said: “If you are not sure about the Faroes then watch the first 30 minutes of their match against Austria at the weekend.

“They were good.

“What are their strengths? Two banks of four defensively, they keep two up top.

“So, they ask questions of you on the counter attack.

“The two front players are decent and they have good height in their team.

“Set-plays, long throws… sometimes very long throws depending on how good the boy gets it.

“Faroe Islands have a centr- half who is about 6ft 7in and he scored against Austria from a corner, so their set-piece delivery is good.

“They are a physical team, a threat on set-plays and have decent ability.

“But it’s a game we have to win.”

Scotland are searching for a much needed first win in the World Cup qualifying campaign following draws against Austria (2-2) and Israel (1-1).

© SNS Group / SFA

Tonight is their last competitive game before the Euro 2020 finals kick-off in June.

Scotland will face Czech Republic and beaten World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden and play England at Wembley.

Clarke said: “I am not talking Faroe Islands up and saying they are fantastic.

“They are a good, competent international team.

“If you play against one of them then you have to the job properly.

“We have to play well and take them chances and make sure you get three points.”

Proposed team changes could be scrapped

Scotland had a six-hour flight back from Tel Aviv following Sunday’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Israel.

Clarke admits securing only a point in Israel may force personnel changes he had planned for the clash against the Faroes to be scrapped.

© SNS Group / SFA

He said: “You’ve got to look at every gem in its own context.

“It’s a game we need to win, so there maybe won’t be quite as many rotations or changes as I might have done had we got a few more points in the bag.

“We’re definitely going to go strong to win the game.

“We need to get the balance right too.

“I’ve had a few decisions I wanted to mull over in my head.

“It’s difficult to put a figure on how many changes there could be.

“We’ll just wait and see. No doubt I’ll get stick for it anyway!”

“We qualified for a tournament for the first time in 23 years – which is a long time – and this group deserved a lot of credit for that. “And they got a lot of credit for it. “Expectations have been raised. “But we still understand that we’re a work in progress and we’re trying to get better.” Steve Clarke

Feel-good factor remains within Scots camp

The Tartan Army were buoyant in November last year when the Scots ended more than two decades of tournament heartache by qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals.

That feel-good factor since the historic penalty shoot-out defeat of Serbia in Belgrade has dissipated slightly with recent results.

In the immediate aftermath of that glory night in Serbia, the Scots lost to Israel and Slovakia to blow the chance of winning their Nations League group.

The draws with Austria and Israel have extended a winless run.

© PA

Clarke insists the positivity remains strong within the Scotland camp.

Asked about that “feel-good factor”, he said: “It hasn’t gone within the camp, you know.

“We feel good.

“We understand what we’re trying to do, we understand where we’re trying to get to.

“We qualified for a tournament for the first time in 23 years – which is a long time – and this group deserved a lot of credit for that.

“And they got a lot of credit for it.

“Expectations have been raised.

“But we still understand that we’re a work in progress and we’re trying to get better.

“I keep mentioning the number of caps we’re picking up and we’ll keep getting more people more caps and be better prepared.

“We’re well prepared now in terms of mentality and readiness for international football.

“Hopefully if we progress, and the squad grows and develops, then we’ll be better prepared to go away to places like Israel.

“We’ll know that at times we need to dig in.

“But then I thought we did that.

“There were moments against Israel in the first half which weren’t very good, but there were moments in the first half which were okay.

“The worst spell we had was probably from about 25 minutes to just over 30 minutes when they had much better control of the game.

💪 Ryan Fraser with the equaliser for Scotland.#ISRSCO pic.twitter.com/kci8xQtwY2 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 28, 2021

“We made a little tactical tweak to the midfield players and I felt we’d recovered from our worse spell in the game.

“I thought we could get to half-time and make one or two changes again, within the dressing room where it’s easier to explain your tactics and talk to the players.

“But we conceded a goal from distance and suddenly we’re 1-0 down.

“You then have to go into the second half and chase the game a little bit more, which we did and we did well.

“When we scored early in the second half, I fancied us to go and get the three points.

“It didn’t quite work out, the Israelis changed their personal a little bit and adapted to what we’d done, and the game drifted away with one or two chances for both sides.

“But it’s a point that might be important in the future.”

© SNS Group

Back four or back three against Faroe Islands?

Clarke made a tactical switch to a back four for the second half against Israel and it paid dividends.

Could he potentially ditch his preferred three at the back in favour of retaining that bank of four.

Faroe Islands are expected to adopt a 4-4-2 formation at Hampden tonight.

Clarke said: “There is a case to go to a back four, but then there is a case to say what what we’ve done with a back three has been really good for us.

“Looking at the opposition, they’ll try to put us under pressure, so you have to tip your hat to that a little bit just in case.

“But obviously we want to put an attacking team out onto the pitch.

“We want to create chances to score goals to get the three points.

“Whether we go with a four or a three, that’s already been decided, because I have the team in my pocket!

“We’ll look to put a little tweak into our system that causes them a problem and hopefully that’s what we’ll do.

“We want to finish the week with five points and then it’s five months before the next batch of matches in the World Cup campaign.

“If we have five points to take into the September matches – which I think will be quite pivotal in the group with Denmark and Austria away and Moldova at home – that could be a pivotal week.

“But let’s just concentrate on the job in hand and getting the three points against the Faroes.”

© SNS Group / SFA

The Robertson-Tierney conundrum

It is ironic that two of Scotland’s best players, Liverpool captain Andy Robertson and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, are both left-backs.

It has been a constant talking point for supporters and media alike as to how they can both not just fit into the Scotland team but also be used to best affect.

Clarke insists he has no conundrum over the Premier League stars and can fit them into his starting team.

He said: “I think it’s a problem more for the media, the pundits and the supporters. Not for us.

“I thought out on the left hand side, with Robertson and Tierney – whether Kieran was at left centre-back and Andy at left-back or Kieran left of a three with Andy left wing-back – worked well.

“I thought the criticism of Andy Robertson the other night was poor as he had a good game for us – in the first and second half.

“We’ve spoken about this one before with everyone saying you can’t get Kieran and Andy in the same team.

“But we can do it.

“We’ve done it. Consistently.

“And maybe that’s one of the reasons we’ve qualified for a major tournament.

“Both of them were decent that night. For me, it’s no longer a discussion. We can do it.

“They can play in the same team. Kieran likes to play on the left as well as Andy. I think we have found a way to do that.”

© SNS Group / SFA

Clarke also rejects the argument that a back four is better suited for both Robertson and Tierney.

He said: “Kieran is exceptional at left centre-back and Andy likes to get forward.

“He gets balls into the box.

“I do not think a back four suits them better.

“It suited them better the other night because we made a tweak in the game that upset the Israelis a little bit and it took them 15-20 minutes to work out what we had actually done. But no, I don’t see that.”

Complete focus on World Cup qualifiers – for now

Scotland have the Euro 2020 finals looming in June, the first time the nation has competed in a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

For Clarke, all focus is on facing the Faroes tonight.

He said: “This is the World Cup campaign.

“When we finish tonight and I go home for the first time in a long time I will see my grandchildren over the Easter weekend, which will be fantastic, and then after I have seen them, I will think about the Euros.”