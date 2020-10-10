Scotland boss Steve Clarke calls on side to build momentum before Euro 2020 play-off final

Boss Steve Clarke has challenged Scotland to go into the Euro 2020 play-off final in Serbia on a high with back-to-back Nations League wins.

Scotland face Serbia in Belgrade in the final on November 12, with the winner securing qualification to the European Championships next summer.

Clarke’s squad are on the precipice of securing qualification for a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Before jetting off to the Balkans for a date with destiny next month, the Scots face Slovakia at Hampden tomorrow in a League B Group 2 Nations League tie.

Clarke’s squad, who top the group and are unbeaten in six games, then face the Czech Republic at the Hampden on Wednesday.

He wants to keep the positive momentum by securing the maximum six points ahead of the final with the Serbians.

Clarke said: “The Serbians will be tough in their own country.

“Hopefully we can go there on the back of another two positive results from the games at Hampden.

“That would give us even more confidence to go into the Serbia game with the belief we can finally make the last step to take the country to a major tournament.

“We have a group of players who are really hungry to do well.

“The more positive results they get, and the more positive feedback they get, then the more they feel good about themselves and become a better team.”

With the semi-final locked at a 0-0 stalemate after extra-time Scotland’s Euro dream hinged on a penalty shoot-out.

The Scots were flawless, with all five spot kicks converted by John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay and former Aberdeen players Lawrence Shankland and Kenny McLean.

Keeper David Marshall saved from Eran Zahavi to deny Israel on their first spot-kick.

Asked if he feared losing on penalties, Clarke said: “No, that didn’t cross my mind.

“I knew the character that was on the pitch and knew the lads were determined to do it.

“They showed nerve. It was about big personalities and big characters in that situation.

“They displayed terrific desire and determination to get a result for their country.

“It might not have been a very pretty performance, but it was one with character and heart.

“This is a group of players who want to be successful, and they show that on the pitch.

“You could see how much it meant to them when Kenny scored the final penalty.

“But you should have seen them in the dressing room afterwards when we all got inside!”

Clarke believed the football gods owed him a successful spot kick-shoot out, having suffered penalty pain while a coach at Chelsea in the Champions League final, when John Terry slipped and missed a game wining penalty against Manchester United.

United triumphed 6-5 on penalties in Moscow.

He said: “To be fair, football owed me one in a shoot-out after the last one I was involved in.

“I was at Chelsea when John Terry slipped and missed what would have been the winning penalty for us.

“It was nice to come out on the right side of a shoot out this time.”

Clarke retained faith with a three-man defence against Israel and is set to go with the same system against Slovakia tomorrow.

He said: “We have been working with the players and it’s a system that the players were comfortable with last month, or we wouldn’t have gone with the same again.

“If the players aren’t comfortable with it then we have the personnel and knowledge to change to a back four if we want.

“We could do that in-game.

“It’s all about building something that’s going to help us going forward. If you can play two systems then it’s always going to help you.”