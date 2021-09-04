Scotland boss Steve Clarke accepts lack of cutting edge against minnows Moldova

Boss Steve Clarke admits Scotland lacked a cutting edge in defeating world football minnows Moldova 1-0 at Hampden.

The Scots missed clear chances in edging past a side sitting a lowly 175th in the FIFA World rankings.

Lyndon Dykes grabbed the only goal in the World Cup Group F qualifier but Clarke accepts the Scots should have netted more.

He has confidence his squad will hit the goal trail during the bid to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar in 2022.

Clarke hopes that goal touch comes in Tuesday’s crunch clash against Austria in Vienna.

The Austrians are reeling after suffering a 5-2 loss to Israel.

Clarke said “We started well, played good stuff and created a lot of chances.

“We should have been a little bit more clinical and it would have been a much more comfortable night.

“After the goal we had other chances to get another and the second goal is always the one that makes it an easier night.

“I am a great believer that if you keep creating chances you will score them.

“Hopefully that will be the case and in one of these games we will take two or three chances instead of just the one.”

Striker Dykes netted the opener early in the first half after racing onto a Nathan Patterson shot parried by the keeper.

Clarke said: “It is always good when your striker scores and I was hoping Kevin (Nisbet) would nick one as well.

“It doesn’t matter who scored the goal.

“It was nice to get the clean sheet and we spoke before the game about not conceding.

“If you don’t concede you have the chance to win.

“There were a lot of changes and no time on the training pitch.

“It was pleasing to see that the ones who came in slotted in.”

Patterson and Gilmour impress Clarke

Rising stars Nathan Patterson, 19, and Billy Gilmour, 20, both produced impressive performances in the 1-o win.

It was Rangers full-back Patterson’s first competitive start for the Scots.

Patterson had been ruled out of the 2-0 loss to Group F leaders Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday as he had to self-isolate having been a close contact to a positive Covid-19 test.

Clarke said: “Nathan and Billy were both excellent.

“Billy is always willing to be on the ball and dictated the tempo for us from midfield.

“He did well.”

Robertson expected to be fit for Austria

Scotland captain Andy Robertson was substituted in the 73rd minute as a precautionary measure.

Clarke is confident the Liverpool defender will be fit to lead out the Scots in Austria on Tuesday.

He said: “Andy Robertson was struggling a little on the left so I had to protect him.

“I think he will be okay for Austria.

“It is just a consequence of the fact he has been out injured recently.

“He played the full game on Wednesday and the plan was always to get him off at some time against Moldova.”

Austria shocked by Israel

Scotland have leap-frogged Austria, who lost 5-2 to Israel, and hold a one point lead over them.

Clarke’s side sit third, two points behind Israel and seven points behind group leaders Denmark.

Victory in Vienna would deliver a hammer blow to Austria’s hopes – and boost Scotland’s.

Clarke said: “Israel are a good team and have shown that.

“When you go to Israel you have to be on your mettle to get something from it.

“We went there and got a point and probably got criticised for it.

“Then you look at what happened tonight – it was a decent point.

“Now we go to Austria and hopefully get a positive result which keeps us in a positive position in the group.”