Ross relishing playing for new Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

Scott Ross believes new manager Paul Hartley will be a great appointment for Cove Rangers.

The former Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Scotland midfielder was named as the boss at the Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday.

Hartley, who has managed Alloa, Dundee and Falkirk, watched from the stand on Wednesday night as Cove started their pre-season build up with a 2-1 win over Inverurie Locos.

Having come across Hartley – who was Aberdeen captain at the time – as a young player with the Dons, Ross is looking forward to working under him.

The centre-back said: “I know Paul from my time at Aberdeen and from my time here as well.

“Paul is a great manager and we just need to look at what he did with Alloa.

“They were in a similar position to us and he got them up to the Championship. He’s a very good manager and hopefully under him we can kick on in the SPFL.

“When I was a young player at Aberdeen he was the club captain.

“He was easy to talk to and if you had any problems he was always someone you could go to. He was there for people and I think it’s a very good appointment.”

Hartley has previous involvement with Cove, helping with training sessions in the build up to last season’s pyramid play-off ties with East Kilbride and Berwick Rangers following John Sheran’s heart attack in April.

Ross says the players enjoyed his training, and added: “His involvement in training gives us an idea of his methods.

“Before it was very high intensity which was something the boys bought into quickly because that’s how we want to play.

“We want to keep the ball, move it fast, press high and play at a high intensity so the boys bought into that and it helped us throughout the play-offs last season as well.”

When Hartley last managed a part-time club he guided Alloa to back-to-back promotions in 2012 and 2013 from the Third Division to the Championsip.

Could he achieve something similar with newly-promoted Cove?

Ross said: “You can hope that we could do something like Alloa did. But we can’t think about that.

“For us our aim is simply to stay in the league in our first season.

“It’s a new league for us, we don’t know the teams. Last season before games we would think about what we were up against because we knew what sort of games we would get from Highland League teams.

“This league is brand new for us and we don’t really know what we’re up against, it’s going into the unknown. So we have to play our game and make sure we’re in the league for the following season.”

Ross played 90 minutes in the win over Inverurie. Cove have further friendlies with Montrose tomorrow and Forfar on Tuesday before their League Cup group stage opener with Peterhead.

Ross said: “Inverurie was a good workout and a good shift for us in what were quite tough conditions with the heat. It was very good to get 90 minutes under my belt.

“Unfortunately I won’t be here to face Montrose so that’s why I played the full game.

“It was good that I managed to get through it with no scares and I didn’t feel like I was struggling at all.”