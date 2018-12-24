Peterhead’s Rory gets back to scoring ways

Peterhead manager Jim McInally was delighted to see striker Rory McAllister back among the goals in their 4-1 win over Stirling Albion.

After an uncharacteristic run of just once in eight games, McAllister netted on Saturday as the Blue Toon eased past the Binos at Balmoor.

Jack Leitch got the opener before McAllister made it 2-0. In the second half Derek Lyle and Cameron Eadie were on target before Stirling’s late consolation from Ronan Hughes.

McInally was happy to see the Buchan side’s talisman doing what he does best.

He said: “It was great to see Rory scoring again. When he scored a few weeks ago against Berwick he still looked as if he was chasing confidence.

“But on Saturday he was looking full of himself again and was looking fit and sharp.

“That’s something that is really pleasing for us.

“We got the ball in the box and Rory was back to being what he is – strong, a nuisance and getting shots off, and he scored a great goal.”

McInally also felt it was the performance of his attackers which secured the victory, while admitting his side could player better.

He added: “I was pleased with the result, but the performance could have been better.

“We could have played better. We were strong up front.

“When we played Edinburgh City a couple of weeks ago we weren’t strong up front but we were strong at the back and in midfield.

“On Saturday we were strong up front which won us the game.

“We were strong in the right areas but generally I felt like we looked as if we needed the game a bit after not playing last week.”

The win keeps Peterhead five points behind leaders Edinburgh City with a game in hand.

McInally said: “It’s another win and it’s a terrific start to a season for us, really.

“We just need to keep going because there isn’t a lot we can do except keep trying to win games. Edinburgh are setting a terrific standard and we just need to keep at it.”