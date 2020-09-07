Roman Hubnik steps into the breach for Czech Republic and hopes to sink Scotland again

Roman Hubnik has come out of retirement to answer the call of the Czech Republic and hopes to help sink Scotland again.

The defender scored the only goal in the 1-0 European Championship qualifying win over the Dark Blues in 2010, one of three goals in 29 caps before he retired from international football after the 2016 Euros.

Hubnik was named in a new Czech squad for the Nations League match against the Scots in Olomouc tonight after the original group of players and management were stepped down amid coronavirus concerns.

The Sigma Olomouc defender – one of only two players, along with Slavia Prague striker Stanislav Tecl – with caps to their name – spoke at the pre-match media conference yesterday and recalled the crucial header from a decade ago.

“Of course I remember this game,” he said. “I scored a goal so it was a very important moment for me because we qualified for the European Championships back then.

“I didn’t score many goals in my career so I would definitely say this was the most important.

“It wouldn’t be bad to repeat the 1-0 win again.”

“I didn’t expect to be called up but it was very pleasant surprise,” he said.

“I didn’t hesitate at all. I am not the youngest player, but I accepted the offer and I am very happy to be here.

“This is my home and I would love to help the team.

“I believe there is a good game with a good result ahead of us.”

Former Sparta Prague boss David Holoubek, who has taken the reins from national team manager Jaroslav Silhavy, spoke about “a very extraordinary situation”.

He said: “We had approximately five hours to create a new squad, so it was a very dynamic, hectic time.

“I would like to thank all clubs for allowing us to nominate the players and I would like to also thank all the players who agreed with the call-up, because they were on their free time and they had to come here to Olomouc from all over the country, and the feedback was generally very, very positive.”