Rod Petrie steps down from Scottish FA presidency on temporary basis on health grounds

Rod Petrie has temporarily stepped down from his role as president of the Scottish FA on health grounds.
On medical advice, Petrie will take a period away from work and his deputy, vice-president Mike Mulraney, will stand in.
He said: “On behalf of the Scottish FA board, our people and Scottish football as a whole, I would like to wish Rod a speedy recovery.
“Rod has been a pillar of strength to the association throughout this COVID-19 pandemic and to me as Vice-President. It is now our turn to support Rod through his recovery.
“We look forward to seeing him back to full health soon but in the meantime I will work closely with our Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell, to continue to steer Scottish football through the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
“I would ask that everyone respects Rod’s request for privacy during his recovery period.”
Former Hibernian chairman Petrie was elected president of the SFA last year.
