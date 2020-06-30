Show Links
Rod Petrie steps down from Scottish FA presidency on temporary basis on health grounds

by Jamie Durent
30/06/2020, 5:12 pm
SFA president Rod Petrie
Rod Petrie has temporarily stepped down from his role as president of the Scottish FA on health grounds.

On medical advice, Petrie will take a period away from work and his deputy, vice-president Mike Mulraney, will stand in.

He said: “On behalf of the Scottish FA board, our people and Scottish football as a whole, I would like to wish Rod a speedy recovery.

“Rod has been a pillar of strength to the association throughout this COVID-19 pandemic and to me as Vice-President. It is now our turn to support Rod through his recovery.

“We look forward to seeing him back to full health soon but in the meantime I will work closely with our Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell, to continue to steer Scottish football through the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

“I would ask that everyone respects Rod’s request for privacy during his recovery period.”

Former Hibernian chairman Petrie was elected president of the SFA last year.