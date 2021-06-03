Returning James Forrest feels hard work has paid off as he aims to contribute to Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign

James Forrest feels he has shown he is ready to contribute to Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign after making his national team return at wing back against Holland on Wednesday.

Celtic winger Forrest, who spent much of last season sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery, was pitched into the right of a back five for the Scots’ 2-2 friendly draw against the Dutch in Portugal.

It was his first outing for Steve Clarke’s men since a 1-1 draw against Israel at Hampden Park last September.

Forrest, who won his 36th cap against the Dutch, says being included in Clarke’s 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament made all his rehabilitation worthwhile, regardless of where he plays.

In an interview with the Scottish FA website, Forrest said: “It was unbelievable, even getting named in the squad last week. I have been working hard for months to get back fit for Celtic, and back involved with Scotland.

“To be finally out there starting, and getting a good result with the boys, I was delighted to contribute.

“I have played in that position before for Scotland and for Celtic, I have played a few positions so I’m willing to play anywhere.

“It has been good getting back among the boys, especially for myself having not been in the squad for a while.”

Forrest’s change in role was forced upon Clarke by the absence of Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson, who were among six players left behind at the team’s training camp in Spain as a precaution after John Fleck returned a positive Covid-19 test.

With midfielders David Turnbull and Billy Gilmour making their national team debuts, and Jack Hendry and Kevin Nisbet netting their first goals for their country, Forrest feels the exercise showed the strength in depth available to Clarke.

The 29-year-old added: “All the lads that played did really well and it’s good for the manager, with seven boys left behind as well.

“There were a couple of debuts in there.

“I’m delighted for David, and also Billy coming on as well.

“Kevin got his first goal for Scotland as well, so there are so many positives.

“With Fleck testing positive, that has been the only downfall so far. Apart from that training has been really good, it has been a really enjoyable week. The intensity has been good in training and everyone is raring to go.

“The Holland game is another positive so we will look forward to the next couple of days before the Luxembourg game.”

Forrest was disappointed his side was denied a victory against Holland by Memphis Depay’s late free-kick, but feels the match was another big step in Scotland’s preparations for their tournament opener against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.

He added: “Everyone put in a great shift. From the ones that started to the ones that came on, everyone was together in knowing what we had to do.

“We were winning 2-1 against a top side until a soft free-kick with two minutes to go, so it’s a bit gutting the way they did get that equaliser.

“It’s good to get the first game. The boys looked gutted in the changing room, but we still got a draw against Holland.

“I think that shows that we did play well.”