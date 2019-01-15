McInally doesn’t mind hurting Peterhead players’ feelings to keep League Two points tally healthy

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admits he doesn’t mind upsetting people if it gets results.

The Blue Toon boss saw his side return to winning ways on Saturday as they beat Albion Rovers 2-0 at Cliftonhill.

McInally believes part of the reason for the victory was a determination among some of his players to prove him wrong.

Russell McLean came on in the second half and netted the crucial second goal.

The 20-year-old striker has been unhappy at not starting more matches in recent weeks, but McInally was pleased with his impact off the bench on Saturday and reckons he played with a point to prove.

McInally admits he wasn’t the only one and said: “The attitude was exactly what I wanted from Russell and he made an impact.

“He maybe should have celebrated by gesturing at me because I think that is what he felt like doing.

“But to be honest, I don’t care, because sometimes you have to upset people.

“Willie Gibson wasn’t happy at being on the bench and Jack Leitch wasn’t happy being taken off in the second half.

“But I am at the stage where we will do anything to win games and we’ll do whatever is right for the team.

“Russell went on with the attitude I expect from him and I was pleased with that.

“It’s not complacency among players. I felt Willie Gibson had been tired for the last couple of weeks.

“I just wanted to freshen him up a bit. That didn’t work out because I had to put him on after about 20 minutes when Rory McAllister came off injured.

“The thing is, even Jack Leitch came off disappointed, but I said to him that I’m at the stage where I just want to win.

“And I just felt he was the guy that had to be sacrificed, the pitch was heavy and you do what you have to do to get the job done.

“Sometimes as a manager you have to be the enemy in the eyes of the players to get more out of them.”

Saturday’s result keeps Peterhead three points behind League Two leaders Edinburgh City with a game in hand and two points ahead of Clyde in third.

It was far from a vintage performance, but an important win.

Ryan Dow got the opener shortly after half-time and McInally was pleased to see the former Ross County and Dundee United midfielder make it two goals in two games.

He added: “That was a really big goal for us on Saturday because we weren’t playing well.

“When Rory McAllister came off I put him through the middle up front with Derek Lyle.

“He is a bit underestimated in the air at times and he won two big headers to get us the first goal.

“In the second half he played really well and caused them a lot of problems.

“Mick Dunlop was fantastic in the second half and so was Simon Ferry.”