Reports: Brendan Rodgers set to quit Celtic to join Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers is set to leave Celtic to succeed Claude Puel at Leicester City in the English Premier League, according to reports.

The former Liverpool boss has decided to leave Parkhead during the bid for an historic treble-treble to return to the English top flight.

It’s understood Celtic bosses gave Rodgers permission to speak to Leicester after agreeing a compensation package believed to be around £6 million.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is now expected to take over the Parkhead side until the end of the season.

Lennon is available having left Hibs last month.

Puel was dismissed by the Foxes on Sunday after a 4-1 thrashing by Crystal Palace the previous day.

Rodgers has switched to the King Power Stadium having won every domestic trophy on offer during his 32-month spell in charge at Parkhead.

He had won seven trophies and is on course for another Premiership title as Celtic sit top of the table.

First-team coach John Kennedy is set to take charge of Celtic for Wednesday’s Premiership trip to face Hearts.