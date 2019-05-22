Redford and Scott sign new deals for Cove’s League Two challenge

Cove Rangers have been handed a double boost with the news that Alan Redford and Martin Scott will be staying at the Balmoral Stadium.

The experienced pair have helped the Highland League champions gain promotion in the pyramid play-offs and both will remain with the club for their bow in League Two after signing new contracts.

Defender Redford, pictured, who joined in 2010, is thrilled to be staying with Cove and is relishing a crack at Scottish League football for the first time in his career.

The 39-year-old said: “I’ve signed a new contract so I’m looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.

“I think anybody at 39 going into the Scottish Leagues for the first time has to enjoy it – because let’s be honest, it’s not going to happen again.

“I’m looking forward to it and it’s just a case of me keeping myself fit, being part of the squad and being ready to contribute in any way I can.

“I’ve been fit and healthy for most of this season and played a lot of games so I feel going into next season I can contribute.

“I’ve enjoyed every title win and every cup win with Cove.

“But I think this has to go down as better than anything else I’ve experienced.

“It’s got to because getting the club into the SPFL for the first time is incredible.”

Redford believes Cove can make an impact in League Two with the current squad.

But he also expects co-managers John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson to bring in some new faces in preparation for the club’s first campaign in the SPFL.

Redford added: “I think we can do well in League Two and I think we all have the belief.

“The squad we’ve got now is good and can do well in the Scottish League, but I’m sure the managers will be looking to add one or two more to help us do well next year.”

Scott joined Cove in March from Cowdenbeath on a deal until the end of the season, but the attacker will be back next season after penning a new contract.

The former Hibs, Ross County, Raith Rovers and Stenhousemuir player has enjoyed his time with Cove and is pleased he’s done enough to earn a deal for next campaign.

Scott said: “I said when I arrived my hope was that I would do enough to convince the managers that I’m worth keeping about for a bit longer, so I’m absolutely delighted.

“I’ve loved every minute I have been with Cove so far.

“It’s a great club and the dressing room is one of the most united I’ve ever been a part of.

“The rest of the lads have made me feel really welcome.”